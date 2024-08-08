Follow on Google News
RPM Dance Studio Celebrates a Year of Success at The Shops at Old York Village in Chesterfield
Founder Rachel Mancino Reflects on a Year of Growth, Achievements and Community Support
Mancino had dreamed of opening her own dance studio since she was six years old. Growing up immersed in the studio environment, Rachel was inspired to create a space where dancers could learn, grow and thrive. After exploring various career paths, she took the leap in 2023 to open RPM Dance Studio.
Rachel's decision to open RPM Dance Studio at The Shops at Old York Village was driven by the charm and beauty of the Town Center. "After touring a few locations with our broker, we finally found this space and fell in love. It is such a beautiful center and neighborhood that it just felt right to be here. No other locations compared!" she shared.
What sets RPM Dance Studio apart from other studios in the area is its team of young, passionate teachers. Each instructor is dedicated to helping every dancer improve while ensuring a fun and enjoyable environment. Rachel's industry connections have also allowed RPM to bring in master choreographers and instructors, providing unique opportunities for their students.
In its first year, RPM Dance Studio has welcomed nearly 100 students and formed a Competition Team of 11 dancers who competed throughout the year, winning numerous awards. The studio's 1st Annual Dance Recital was a standout success, with many attendees remarking that it was impressively well-organized for a first-time event. "Our 1st Annual Dance Recital was a huge success and a day I will never forget!" said Mancino.
The support from Renaissance Properties has been instrumental in RPM Dance Studio's success. "Renaissance has been super supportive in many ways! I could tell they were enthusiastic about welcoming a dance studio into their center which makes us feel very at home."
As RPM Dance Studio moves into its second year, Rachel has clear goals for the future. "Our goals for RPM are to continue to impact every dancer that walks through our doors, whether it be by having fun, learning something new or inspiring them to continue dancing as they grow up."
For those interested in joining the RPM Dance Studio family, more information and registration details can be found on their website at www.rpmdancecompany.com.
To find out how to lease commercial space in this incredible, neighborhood center, please contact Patrick Dintrone, Fennelly Associates, 609-532-8904.
Renaissance Properties
In its 30+ year history, Renaissance Properties has evolved from a small real estate brokerage company to a multi-faceted, full-service real estate development firm, builder, broker and real estate asset manager. With over 1,200 new homes and well over 1,000,000 square feet of commercial space to its credit including more than 500,000 under active management, Renaissance Properties has established itself as a trusted name in the real estate development and brokerage community. To learn more, visit https://www.renaissanceprop.com/
Contact
Jamie Rumage, Design 446
***@design446.com
