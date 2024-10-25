Maeve De Voe, With A Vocal Embrace of Paris's Luxurious Lifestyles in Her New Single Just Released

PARIS
- Oct. 29, 2024
- PRLog
-- Topping Two Top 20 charts the first week of airplay in the international cities of Toronto, Ontario, on The Path Radio Mix, and on London, England's ProspectRadio1, this super Parisian single just released October 19, 2024, is playing daily on the ISSA, International Singer Songwriters Association, Station of the Year's 2023 winner, Paris's My Indie Radio
. 'Je Ne Sais Quoi' by Maeve De Voe
is on air playing next to mainstream Recording Academy new member 2024 Maitre Gims
, with his magical French anthems, and up and coming French Artists like ISSA's International Album of the Year Gold Award Winner 2024, Johanna Saint-Pierre
. Maeve De Voe's luxurious vocals blends into the Parisian music scene fluidly like a rich chocolate fountain. The Ritz Carlton, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, La Maison du Chocolat, all of these exotic Paris things come to mind when listening to this new single by De Voe. Her classically trained vocals emote a velvety Parisian glamour and her contralto notes remind the listeners of the greats performing at the Duc de Lombards over the decades. This song is an instant trip worldwide to the Eiffel Tower.Muriel Bessman
, Owner of My Indie Radio in Paris, has generously given quality airtime to the US Female Emerging Artist of the Year Silver Award 2024 Winner Maeve De Voe
, playing all of her chart-topping singles, featuring her on her Web Imagine Service website. The heartfelt support for De Voe from Paris, France is captured in this newest release.
Maeve De Voe is a phenom in the Indie Music Scene worldwide playing in over 70 countries and over 200 stations. The World's First Princess Pop Star
's album cover art for her Princess Piano Album, 'The Loveliness of Luxuries' is by the French artist TeaGalaxy. As she endeavors to sing and release music in many languages, a French version of 'Je Ne Sais Quoi' could be coming to streaming sites soon!
Visit Maeve De Voe (https://maevedevoe.carrd.co/
) the Princess Pop Star castle website for all things Maeve De Voe. Links to all 13 chart-topping singles and lyric videos, podcasts from around the world, vocal mixing commissions from this number one hitmaker, collaboration opportunities, awards won, and more.
Maeve De Voe is in her 115-week of steady placements on charts since May 2022. She has Three-Number-
One singles since January 2024, 'Paparazzi Moto Blanco Mix, "Classic' June 2024, both on London's ProspectRadio1, and third is 'Car Radio' on ISSA Radio's Rick Spin Shows Top 15 Chart, September 2024. 'Car Radio' is a duet with Graham Hart and a finalist for US Duo of the Year with ISSA, August 2024. Maeve De Voe has two singles that have stayed on top charts for 48 weeks each, 'Car Radio' and 'Sassy Girl.' De Voe is a Rising Star Nominee with the 10th Annual Josie Awards Nashville October 2024, Finalist for 'Best Newcomer' at the World Entertainment Awards in Los Angeles, Ca. January 2025. A five-category nominee with X-Pozing Music Awards, September 2024. She is the winner of 'Best Jazz Song' Winter 2024, Nintendo's Persona5Royal Anthem 'Last Surprise,' and 'Best Music Video' Summer 2024, an AMV lyric video for the same jazz single. Maeve De Voe is the next 'IT GIRL' in the pop music world. 'Be in the know, know Maeve De Voe.' Her mission is to 'Make the World Smile!'