Six Weeks At Number One On Music Charts Since January 2025 from US Rising Pop Sensation Maeve De Voe

Eleven Weeks Total of Number One Positions with Four Hit Songs Since January 2024, in Three Countries, On Three Worldwide Radio Stations. Brace Yourself for the Star Quality Performance of 'Guilty Night Guilty Kiss' (English Ver.) by Maeve De Voe
By: Maeve De VoeTM
 
 
Maeve De Voe, Princess Pop Star
LOS ANGELES - April 8, 2025 - PRLog -- From London to Toronto to Atlanta, Maeve De Voe, the World's First Princess Pop Star from Houston, Texas, has emerged at the top of charts with four singles making it to the coveted 'Number One' positions. The Princess Pop Star always sporting her tiara daily consistently brings fan-generated votes to each of these charts. For one month she has topped the Toronto super radio station The Path Radio Mix with her rousing vocals and electrifying dance hit 'Guilty Night Guilty Kiss' in a new English Version. Prior to this month of 'Number One' spots, the same single spent two weeks in London at the top of ProspectRadio1's Top20Countdown, five weeks total on the chart. The World Songwriters Awards just awarded the lyric video for this hit with a Top Finalist Award for Best Music Video of Winter 2025. From the visually stunning lyric video on the Maeve De Voe YouTube Channel to the experience of this song in your car, on earbuds and headphones, you will not forget the emotive desire to get up and dance.

From midnight December 31, 2024, to today it has remained a favorite and has been placed on over 300 Spotify playlists by top playlister's since hitting 'Number One.' With her unique sensational vocal style, Maeve De Voe has taken a famous song from the Love Live! community out of Japan, to a new powerful Pop Extravaganza piece in English. She has showcased her vocal control and power infused transitions that linger and are unforgettable.

Now at her two-and-a-half-year mark on the worldwide music scene she has generated 143-weeks of chart placements with fifteen singles. Spotlighted in Toronto on a station that has over 900,000 average listeners a month, De Voe has solidified her style as a top hitmaking independent artist. A U.S. Pop Star that was voted by listeners on The Path Radio Mix for 2024 as a Top 3 Favorite Female Artist, placed on the Top 75 Best Songs of 2024 with two singles, 'Sassy Girl' and 'Je Ne Sais Quoi' (English Ver.), recently had a custom press release by the station announcing her 'Number One' milestones, and voted a Top 5 Fan Favorite on The Monthly Social Podcast  for 2023.

This single 'Guilty Night Guilty Kiss' (English Ver.) showcases the meticulous approach to complex arrangement for digital sound and with master mixing and engineering by London's own Ross Colgan, they have scored their second number one hit single. Last January 2024, they delivered 'Paparazzi' (The Moto Blanco Remix), with its two weeks at number one in London and thousands of streams and views on YouTube and social sites.

Music Enthusiasts don't wait to put on your dancing shoes and get this one on your favorite's lists. You will be singing out 'Guilty Night Guilty Kiss' on the first play! Most recently in the United States, added to the hard to access www.abreakmusic.com ABreak58 Playlist on iHeart Radio, and in a few weeks at the number twenty-one spot surging from fan votes.

Visit Maeve De Voe (https://maevedevoe.carrd.co/) to see the online castle website by the World's First Princess Pop Star and all of the links to her hit singles, music sites to stream and upload, photos, podcasts/interview links and the many awards won so far by this U.S. Female Emerging Artist of the Year Silver Winner with ISSA, International Singer Songwriters Association, 2024, and Finalist with the prestigious Josie Awards in Nashville 2024 for Rising Star, Winner Best Collaboration with Elite Music Awards 2024, Winner Best Jazz Song and Winner Best Music Video with the World Songwriters Awards 2024, just to mention a few of De Voe's accolades. "Get to know Maeve De Voe! Busiest U.S. Princess Pop Star!"

