Six Weeks At Number One On Music Charts Since January 2025 from US Rising Pop Sensation Maeve De Voe
Eleven Weeks Total of Number One Positions with Four Hit Songs Since January 2024, in Three Countries, On Three Worldwide Radio Stations. Brace Yourself for the Star Quality Performance of 'Guilty Night Guilty Kiss' (English Ver.) by Maeve De Voe
By: Maeve De VoeTM
From midnight December 31, 2024, to today it has remained a favorite and has been placed on over 300 Spotify playlists by top playlister's since hitting 'Number One.' With her unique sensational vocal style, Maeve De Voe has taken a famous song from the Love Live! community out of Japan, to a new powerful Pop Extravaganza piece in English. She has showcased her vocal control and power infused transitions that linger and are unforgettable.
This single 'Guilty Night Guilty Kiss' (English Ver.) showcases the meticulous approach to complex arrangement for digital sound and with master mixing and engineering by London's own Ross Colgan, they have scored their second number one hit single. Last January 2024, they delivered 'Paparazzi' (The Moto Blanco Remix), with its two weeks at number one in London and thousands of streams and views on YouTube and social sites.
Music Enthusiasts don't wait to put on your dancing shoes and get this one on your favorite's lists. You will be singing out 'Guilty Night Guilty Kiss' on the first play! Most recently in the United States, added to the hard to access www.abreakmusic.com ABreak58 Playlist on iHeart Radio, and in a few weeks at the number twenty-one spot surging from fan votes.
Visit Maeve De Voe (https://maevedevoe.carrd.co/
