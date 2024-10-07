 

Join ASA's Winter Fair Value Conference for Insights into Evolving Standards and Best Practices

By: ASA
 
HERNDON, Va. - Oct. 11, 2024 - PRLog -- ASA announces its 2024 Winter Fair Value Conference, scheduled virtually on Thursday, December 5, 2024, from 1:00 - 5:30 PM ET. This virtual premier event will gather top professionals and thought leaders in business valuation and accounting to explore the most up-to-date developments in fair value estimation for financial reporting.

Fair value estimation is a critical component of financial reporting and regulatory compliance, requiring deep expertise to ensure accuracy. With constantly evolving standards, staying current is essential for valuation professionals and accounting experts alike.

ASA's 2024 Fair Value Conference will feature key sessions delivered by industry leaders, offering insights into critical issues such as company-specific risk premiums and fair value calibration techniques. The sessions will be conducted virtually, with all presentation materials and recordings available to participants, post-event.

Event Session Highlights:
  • ASC 360 Panel
PJ Patel, Co-CEO & Senior Managing Director at Valuation Research Corporation (VRC)
Adam Smith, ASA, Managing Director at PricewaterhouseCoopers
Chris Armstrong, Principal at KPMG.
  • AICPA Business Combination Guide – Key Items of Interest
Adam Smith, ASA, Managing Director at PricewaterhouseCoopers
  • Understanding Calibration – With Applications for Valuing Privately-Held Company Securities with Secondary Transactions
Amanda Miller, Managing Director at Ernst & Young LLP
  • Company-Specific Risk Premium
Anthony Pumphrey, ASA, Managing Director at Valuation Research Corporation (VRC)
  • Overview of Intangible Asset Discount Rates Task Force Efforts
Elaine Young, Director, Kroll
Charles Sapnas, Managing Director, Valuation Research Corporation

This conference offers a unique opportunity for valuation and accounting professionals involved in the preparation or review of fair value estimates. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge, enhancing their ability to address complex fair value challenges in financial reporting.

"ASA's Fair Value Conference is designed to offer professionals a concentrated dive into emerging trends and critical issues that impact the financial reporting landscape today," said conference chair Raymond Rath, FASA, Managing Director at Baker Tilly US, LLP.

For more information or to register for the 2024 ASA Winter Fair Value Conference, visit ASA online at https://bit.ly/4eyb5Cw or call (800) 272-8258.

ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization that represents all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or their free Find an Appraiser Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

