Join ASA's Winter Fair Value Conference for Insights into Evolving Standards and Best Practices
By: ASA
Fair value estimation is a critical component of financial reporting and regulatory compliance, requiring deep expertise to ensure accuracy. With constantly evolving standards, staying current is essential for valuation professionals and accounting experts alike.
ASA's 2024 Fair Value Conference will feature key sessions delivered by industry leaders, offering insights into critical issues such as company-specific risk premiums and fair value calibration techniques. The sessions will be conducted virtually, with all presentation materials and recordings available to participants, post-event.
Event Session Highlights:
Adam Smith, ASA, Managing Director at PricewaterhouseCoopers
Chris Armstrong, Principal at KPMG.
Charles Sapnas, Managing Director, Valuation Research Corporation
This conference offers a unique opportunity for valuation and accounting professionals involved in the preparation or review of fair value estimates. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge, enhancing their ability to address complex fair value challenges in financial reporting.
"ASA's Fair Value Conference is designed to offer professionals a concentrated dive into emerging trends and critical issues that impact the financial reporting landscape today," said conference chair Raymond Rath, FASA, Managing Director at Baker Tilly US, LLP.
For more information or to register for the 2024 ASA Winter Fair Value Conference, visit ASA online at https://bit.ly/
ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization that represents all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or their free Find an Appraiser Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.
