2024 ASA Litigation in Valuation Conference to Focus on Winning Strategies for High-Stakes Cases

Recent Trends and Relevant Cases – Matrimonial Litigation

Recent Trends and Relevant Cases – Patent and Trade Secret Litigation

Recent Trends and Relevant Cases – Litigation Involving Start-up Enterprises

Recent Trends and Relevant Cases – Estate & Gift Tax Litigation

Reasonable Compensation for Owner Employees in Litigated Matters: How to Derive and Articulate Compensation Conclusions that Stand Up Under the Bright Lights

Cost of Capital – Dumbing it Down for Judges and Juries

-- ASA announces its 2024 Virtual Litigation in Valuation Conference, to be held on Thursday, November 21, 2024, from 1:00 - 5:15 PM ET.Business valuation plays a pivotal role in various litigation scenarios, from matrimonial cases to intellectual property disputes. The ability to provide reliable, clear, and defensible valuation conclusions can make a significant difference in legal outcomes. This is especially crucial in cases involving startups, patents, and estate and gift tax matters, where specialized expertise is required. Hiring an expert equipped with sound litigation strategies ensures that appraisals and financial analyses stand up under scrutiny.The 2024 Litigation in Valuation Conference sessions include:Jay E. Fishman, FASA, FRICS, Managing Director at STOUTKenneth J. Pia, ASA, CPA, ABV, MCBA, Partner – Business Valuation Industry Leader at Marcum LLPAdam John Wolff, Partner at Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLPWilliam Scally, CFA, Litigation Services, National Leader at Marcum LLPJohn J. Cotter, Esq. at K&L Gates, LLPNeil J. Beaton, CPA/ABV/CFF, CFA, ASA, Managing Director at Alvarez & MarsalMichael D. Hynes, Partner at DLA PiperBruce A. Johnson, ASA, Munroe, Park & Johnson, Inc.Marissa Pepe Turrell, ASA, National Leader Estate & Gift Valuations at Marcum LLPRonald Seigneur, MBA, CPA/ABV, ASA, CVA, Founding Partner at Seigneur Gustafson LLPRoger Grabowski, FASA, Managing Director at Kroll Inc.Event Sponsors: Marcum LLP"This conference is designed to help valuation professionals navigate the complex and evolving world of litigation. The sessions will provide critical insights into how valuation and financial experts can make a real difference in legal proceedings,"said Kenneth J. Pia, ASA, CPA, ABV, MCBA, Conference Chair.For more information or to register for the 2024 Litigation in Valuation Conference, visit ASA online at https://bit.ly/ 3zhxuEY or call (800) 272-8258.ABOUT ASAASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization that represents all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or their free Find an Appraiser Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.