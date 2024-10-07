 

2024 ASA Litigation in Valuation Conference to Focus on Winning Strategies for High-Stakes Cases

By: ASA
 
HERNDON, Va. - Oct. 11, 2024 - PRLog -- ASA announces its 2024 Virtual Litigation in Valuation Conference, to be held on Thursday, November 21, 2024, from 1:00 - 5:15 PM ET.

Business valuation plays a pivotal role in various litigation scenarios, from matrimonial cases to intellectual property disputes. The ability to provide reliable, clear, and defensible valuation conclusions can make a significant difference in legal outcomes. This is especially crucial in cases involving startups, patents, and estate and gift tax matters, where specialized expertise is required. Hiring an expert equipped with sound litigation strategies ensures that appraisals and financial analyses stand up under scrutiny.

The 2024 Litigation in Valuation Conference sessions include:
  • Recent Trends and Relevant Cases – Matrimonial Litigation
Jay E. Fishman, FASA, FRICS, Managing Director at STOUT
Kenneth J. Pia, ASA, CPA, ABV, MCBA, Partner – Business Valuation Industry Leader at Marcum LLP
Adam John Wolff, Partner at Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP
  • Recent Trends and Relevant Cases – Patent and Trade Secret Litigation
William Scally, CFA, Litigation Services, National Leader at Marcum LLP
John J. Cotter, Esq. at K&L Gates, LLP
  • Recent Trends and Relevant Cases – Litigation Involving Start-up Enterprises
Neil J. Beaton, CPA/ABV/CFF, CFA, ASA, Managing Director at Alvarez & Marsal
Michael D. Hynes, Partner at DLA Piper
  • Recent Trends and Relevant Cases – Estate & Gift Tax Litigation
Bruce A. Johnson, ASA, Munroe, Park & Johnson, Inc.
Marissa Pepe Turrell, ASA, National Leader Estate & Gift Valuations at Marcum LLP
  • Reasonable Compensation for Owner Employees in Litigated Matters: How to Derive and Articulate Compensation Conclusions that Stand Up Under the Bright Lights
Ronald Seigneur, MBA, CPA/ABV, ASA, CVA, Founding Partner at Seigneur Gustafson LLP
  • Cost of Capital – Dumbing it Down for Judges and Juries
Roger Grabowski, FASA, Managing Director at Kroll Inc.

Event Sponsors: Marcum LLP

"This conference is designed to help valuation professionals navigate the complex and evolving world of litigation. The sessions will provide critical insights into how valuation and financial experts can make a real difference in legal proceedings," said Kenneth J. Pia, ASA, CPA, ABV, MCBA, Conference Chair.

For more information or to register for the 2024 Litigation in Valuation Conference, visit ASA online at https://bit.ly/3zhxuEY or call (800) 272-8258.

ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization that represents all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or their free Find an Appraiser Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

