2024 ASA Litigation in Valuation Conference to Focus on Winning Strategies for High-Stakes Cases
By: ASA
Business valuation plays a pivotal role in various litigation scenarios, from matrimonial cases to intellectual property disputes. The ability to provide reliable, clear, and defensible valuation conclusions can make a significant difference in legal outcomes. This is especially crucial in cases involving startups, patents, and estate and gift tax matters, where specialized expertise is required. Hiring an expert equipped with sound litigation strategies ensures that appraisals and financial analyses stand up under scrutiny.
The 2024 Litigation in Valuation Conference sessions include:
Kenneth J. Pia, ASA, CPA, ABV, MCBA, Partner – Business Valuation Industry Leader at Marcum LLP
Adam John Wolff, Partner at Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP
John J. Cotter, Esq. at K&L Gates, LLP
Michael D. Hynes, Partner at DLA Piper
Marissa Pepe Turrell, ASA, National Leader Estate & Gift Valuations at Marcum LLP
Event Sponsors: Marcum LLP
"This conference is designed to help valuation professionals navigate the complex and evolving world of litigation. The sessions will provide critical insights into how valuation and financial experts can make a real difference in legal proceedings,"
For more information or to register for the 2024 Litigation in Valuation Conference, visit ASA online at https://bit.ly/
ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization that represents all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or their free Find an Appraiser Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.
Contact
Katherine Reyes
***@appraisers.org
