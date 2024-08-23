Follow on Google News
Master DealStats: ASA's Webinar Reveals Game-Changing Strategies for Superior Valuations
By: ASA
In today's competitive valuation landscape, having the right tools at your fingertips can make all the difference. This webinar is specifically designed for professionals looking to gain a competitive edge by mastering DealStats—a leading resource that provides unparalleled support for the valuation process. Led by Adam Manson, Chief Data Officer at Business Valuation Resources, LLC, this session will guide participants through the critical aspects of DealStats, offering insights that can streamline your workflow and elevate your valuation accuracy.
What You'll Gain:
Register Now to secure your spot and take your valuation practice to the next level:
ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258
Todd Paradis
***@appraisers.org
