August 2024
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423

Master DealStats: ASA's Webinar Reveals Game-Changing Strategies for Superior Valuations

By: ASA
 
HERNDON, Va. - Aug. 27, 2024 - PRLog -- ASA invites valuation professionals to an exclusive opportunity to enhance their market approach with the upcoming webinar, "BV546 Understanding DealStats: What You Need to Know," on Thursday, October 10, 2024, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm Eastern Standard Time. Attendees can earn up to 1.2 CE/CPE hours for participating in the live event.

In today's competitive valuation landscape, having the right tools at your fingertips can make all the difference. This webinar is specifically designed for professionals looking to gain a competitive edge by mastering DealStats—a leading resource that provides unparalleled support for the valuation process. Led by Adam Manson, Chief Data Officer at Business Valuation Resources, LLC, this session will guide participants through the critical aspects of DealStats, offering insights that can streamline your workflow and elevate your valuation accuracy.

What You'll Gain:
  • Expert Insights: Learn directly from industry leader Adam Manson on how to leverage DealStats for maximum impact.
  • Efficient Data Navigation: Get hands-on with a live demo, showing you how to quickly find and use comparable company data.
  • Enhanced Valuation Credibility: Understand how DealStats can provide robust, defensible support for your valuations.
  • Practical Application: Discover how to seamlessly integrate DealStats multiples into your market approach for superior outcomes.
This is more than just a webinar—it's an opportunity to transform how you approach valuations. Whether you're a current user or considering DealStats for your practice, this session will equip you with the knowledge and skills to avoid pitfalls and harness the full potential of this powerful tool.

Register Now to secure your spot and take your valuation practice to the next level: https://bit.ly/3yXKkYw. For additional information, contact us at (800) 272-8258.

ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258

Contact
Todd Paradis
***@appraisers.org
End
Source:ASA
Email:***@appraisers.org Email Verified
Tags:Appraiser
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Herndon - Virginia - United States
American Society of Appraisers PRs
