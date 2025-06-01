Follow on Google News
IPL Inc. named Authorized Education Provider for Global Product & Leadership Certifications
Empowering the next generation of product leaders through globally recognized, practitioner-led programs.
The Product Leaders Forum (PLF) is a volunteer-driven, non-profit organization committed to fostering product innovation skill sets and mindsets. As a global movement with chapters in over 6 cities across the globe, PLF brings together product managers and leaders to advance their skills and leadership capabilities. Through conferences, events, and initiatives, PLF provides a platform for practitioners to share knowledge, mentor emerging talent, and drive the evolution of product management practices.
Who Is This For?
The Global Certifications in Product Management & Leadership are tailored for:
What Makes This Unique?
1. Practitioner-
IPL Courses are delivered by seasoned product leaders from top global firms, ensuring real-world insights and applicability.
2. Experiential Learning Approach
Emphasis on 'Learning by Doing' through live projects, case studies, and interactive sessions to build practical skills.
3. Comprehensive Skill Development
Coverage of essential areas including product discovery, agile development, go-to-market strategies, and data-driven decision-making.
4. Career Advancement Support
Access to career workshops, mock interviews, and personalized mentorship to facilitate career transitions and growth.
5. Global Recognition
Endorsed by PLF, a globally recognized non-profit organization dedicated to advancing product leadership.
Quotes
"This collaboration with PLF marks a significant milestone in our mission to nurture world-class product leaders. By integrating PLF's globally recognized certifications into our offerings, we are providing professionals with unparalleled opportunities to advance their careers."
— SaiSatish Vedam, Chief Product Officer, Institute of Product Leadership
"Partnering with IPL allows us to extend our reach and impact, ensuring that more professionals have access to the tools and knowledge necessary to excel in product leadership roles globally."
— Arun Raghunathan, Director, Product Leaders Forum
Call to Action
Professionals eager to elevate their product management and leadership capabilities can explore the certification programs and apply through the IPL official website:
https://www.productleadership.com/
About Global Certifications from PLF:
https://productleadersforum.org/
For further inquiries or personalized guidance, contact:
📞 080-4710-6006
📧 engage@ipl.university
Embark on your journey to becoming a globally recognized product leader with IPL and PLF.
