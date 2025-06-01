 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Product Management
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bangalore
  Karnataka
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2025
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
7654321

Follow on Google News

IPL Inc. named Authorized Education Provider for Global Product & Leadership Certifications

Empowering the next generation of product leaders through globally recognized, practitioner-led programs.
By:
 
BANGALORE, India - June 6, 2025 - PRLog -- The Institute of Product Leadership (IPL), Asia's pioneering B-school for product innovation, proudly announces its designation as an Authorized Education Provider for the Global Certifications in Product Management & Leadership by the Product Leaders Forum (PLF). This strategic partnership aims to equip professionals with industry-validated credentials and practical skills essential for excelling in today's dynamic product landscape.

The Product Leaders Forum (PLF) is a volunteer-driven, non-profit organization committed to fostering product innovation skill sets and mindsets. As a global movement with chapters in over 6 cities across the globe, PLF brings together product managers and leaders to advance their skills and leadership capabilities. Through conferences, events, and initiatives, PLF provides a platform for practitioners to share knowledge, mentor emerging talent, and drive the evolution of product management practices.

Who Is This For?

The Global Certifications in Product Management & Leadership are tailored for:
  • Early to Mid-Career Professionals: Individuals seeking to transition into product management roles or enhance their existing skill sets.
  • Aspiring Product Managers: Professionals aiming to gain a comprehensive understanding of product lifecycle management.
  • Product Leaders: Those looking to refine their leadership capabilities and strategic thinking in product development.
  • Industry Stakeholders & Hiring Managers: Organizations aiming to upskill their teams with globally recognized certifications.

What Makes This Unique?

1. Practitioner-Led Curriculum
IPL Courses are delivered by seasoned product leaders from top global firms, ensuring real-world insights and applicability.

2. Experiential Learning Approach
Emphasis on 'Learning by Doing' through live projects, case studies, and interactive sessions to build practical skills.

3. Comprehensive Skill Development
Coverage of essential areas including product discovery, agile development, go-to-market strategies, and data-driven decision-making.

4. Career Advancement Support
Access to career workshops, mock interviews, and personalized mentorship to facilitate career transitions and growth.

5. Global Recognition
Endorsed by PLF, a globally recognized non-profit organization dedicated to advancing product leadership.

Quotes

"This collaboration with PLF marks a significant milestone in our mission to nurture world-class product leaders. By integrating PLF's globally recognized certifications into our offerings, we are providing professionals with unparalleled opportunities to advance their careers."
SaiSatish Vedam, Chief Product Officer, Institute of Product Leadership

"Partnering with IPL allows us to extend our reach and impact, ensuring that more professionals have access to the tools and knowledge necessary to excel in product leadership roles globally."
Arun Raghunathan, Director, Product Leaders Forum

Call to Action

Professionals eager to elevate their product management and leadership capabilities can explore the certification programs and apply through the IPL official website:
https://www.productleadership.com/

About Global Certifications from PLF:

https://productleadersforum.org/certifications/

For further inquiries or personalized guidance, contact:
📞 080-4710-6006
📧 engage@ipl.university

Embark on your journey to becoming a globally recognized product leader with IPL and PLF.
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@ipl.university Email Verified
Tags:Product Management
Industry:Education
Location:Bangalore - Karnataka - India
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Institute of Product Leadership News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Jun 06, 2025 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share