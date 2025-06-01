IPL Inc. named Authorized Education Provider for Global Product & Leadership Certifications

Empowering the next generation of product leaders through globally recognized, practitioner-led programs.

-- The Institute of Product Leadership (IPL), Asia's pioneering B-school for product innovation, proudly announces its designation as an Authorized Education Provider for the Global Certifications in Product Management & Leadership by the Product Leaders Forum (PLF). This strategic partnership aims to equip professionals with industry-validated credentials and practical skills essential for excelling in today's dynamic product landscape.The Product Leaders Forum (PLF) is a volunteer-driven, non-profit organization committed to fostering product innovation skill sets and mindsets. As a global movement with chapters in over 6 cities across the globe, PLF brings together product managers and leaders to advance their skills and leadership capabilities. Through conferences, events, and initiatives, PLF provides a platform for practitioners to share knowledge, mentor emerging talent, and drive the evolution of product management practices.The Global Certifications in Product Management & Leadership are tailored for:IPL Courses are delivered by seasoned product leaders from top global firms, ensuring real-world insights and applicability.Emphasis on 'Learning by Doing' through live projects, case studies, and interactive sessions to build practical skills.Coverage of essential areas including product discovery, agile development, go-to-market strategies, and data-driven decision-making.Access to career workshops, mock interviews, and personalized mentorship to facilitate career transitions and growth.Endorsed by PLF, a globally recognized non-profit organization dedicated to advancing product leadership., Chief Product Officer, Institute of Product Leadership, Director, Product Leaders ForumProfessionals eager to elevate their product management and leadership capabilities can explore the certification programs and apply through the IPL official website:About Global Certifications from PLF:For further inquiries or personalized guidance, contact:Embark on your journey to becoming a globally recognized product leader with IPL and PLF.