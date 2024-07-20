 

ASA Announces Fernando Sosa, ASA, as 2024-2025 MTS Discipline Committee Member-At-Large

By: ASA
 
 
Fernando Sosa, ASA
HERNDON, Va. - July 24, 2024 - PRLog -- ASA proudly announces the election of Fernando Sosa, ASA, as  ASA's Machinery & Technical Specialties Discipline Committee Member-At-Large for the 2024-2025 term.

Fernando has been a member of ASA since 2008. He has demonstrated exemplary leadership in various roles within ASA, including serving as past chapter president for ASA's Chicago chapter, as well as on ASA's board of examiners committee. Fernando is also an ASA Chapter Member of the Year award winner.

Outside of his leadership within ASA, Fernando is managing director of energy & infrastructure at Marshall-Stevens. specializes in valuation and cost estimates of tangible assets and integrated projects/facilities both domestic and international. Independent valuation consulting and opinions are provided for buy/sell consideration, mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, and financings, financial reporting, tax reporting, bankruptcy/restructuring, feasibility, and matters of dispute including litigation support. He is fluent in Spanish and has performed appraisals for clients throughout the United States and for multinational clients in England, Spain, México, Panamá, Dominican Republic, Chile, El Salvador, Colombia, and Puerto Rico.

He is responsible for the valuation of residential, commercial and industrial, community, distributed generation, and utility scale solar electric generation projects and portfolios, wind electric generation projects, stand-alone energy storage, microgrids, and renewable natural gas projects. He works with the firm's Financial Valuation Practice on financial reporting analyses. He leads the valuation of facilities to qualify for repowering ("80/20 test")\Tax reporting assignments are most commonly provided for compliance with Internal Revenue Code Sections 861, 382, and 704(c), cost segregation (MACRS) and personal property tax. Financial reporting assignment including purchase price allocations (ASC 805), impairment testing (ASC 350 and 360), and fresh start accounting (ASC 852).

Fernando has served clients in a variety of industries including aviation, construction, energy generation, entertainment, food processing, hospitality, manufacturing, medical imaging, plastic injection molding, retail, semiconductor, steel reprocessing, transportation, waste collection and recycle, water/wastewater treatment plants, and other infrastructure projects.

Before rejoining Marshall & Stevens, he served in senior roles at Cushman & Wakefield, CohnReznick, and American Appraisal Associates. He started his valuation career in American Appraisal's Public Accounting Service Group.

ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser (http://www.appraisers.org/find-an-appraiser)" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

