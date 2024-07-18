 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Appraiser
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Herndon
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2024
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
24232221201918

Follow on Google News

ASA Announces Shane Miller, ASA, as 2024-2025 MTS Discipline Committee Member-At-Large

By: ASA
 
 
Shane Miller, ASA
Shane Miller, ASA
HERNDON, Va. - July 23, 2024 - PRLog -- ASA proudly announces the election of Shane Miller, ASA, as ASA's Machinery & Technical Specialties Discipline Committee Member-At-Large for the 2024-2025 term.

Shane has been a member of ASA since 2007. He has demonstrated exemplary leadership in various roles within ASA, including serving as secretary, treasurer, and membership chair for ASA's Australia chapter, as well as serving on ASA's board of examiners and machinery & technical specialties discipline committees.

Outside of his leadership within ASA, Shane is Head of Equipment Management & Advisory at Commonwealth Bank.

ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser (http://www.appraisers.org/find-an-appraiser)" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

Contact
Todd Pardis
***@appraisers.org
End
Source:ASA
Email:***@appraisers.org Email Verified
Tags:Appraiser
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Herndon - Virginia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
American Society of Appraisers News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Jul 23, 2024 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share