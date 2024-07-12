 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Appraiser
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Herndon
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2024
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
18171615141312

Follow on Google News

ASA Announces Joseph Richard Joyce, ASA, as 2024-2025 MTS Discipline Committee Member-At-Large

By: ASA
 
 
Joseph Richard Joyce, ASA
Joseph Richard Joyce, ASA
HERNDON, Va. - July 16, 2024 - PRLog -- ASA proudly announces the election of Joseph Richard Joyce, ASA, as the ASA's Machinery & Technical Specialties Discipline Committee Member-At-Large for the 2024-2025 term.

Joe has been a member of ASA since 2018. He has demonstrated exemplary leadership in various roles within ASA, including serving on ASA's nominating and awards, board of examiners, and discipline working group committees. Joseph is also an ASA 2023 Rising Stars Award winner.

Outside of his leadership within ASA, Joe is Chief Financial Officer at Harry Davis Company since 2016, bringing a strong analytical approach to managing asset solution campaigns. His broad public and private experience are invaluable in working across the spectrum of business services offered by Harry Davis and Company. Before his current role, Joe worked for the American Cancer Society, where he was awarded the Staff Partner of the Year in 2009 and increased income by 306%. He was a senior financial analyst for the Port Authority of Allegheny County, where he oversaw the implementation of a business intelligence program to identify key performance metrics. As the financial controller for Badger Industries, a metal expansion joint fabrication company outside of Pittsburgh, PA. Joseph oversaw the entire accounting department including asset management, and directed a multi-departmental team to analyze cost performance.

ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser (http://www.appraisers.org/find-an-appraiser)" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

Contact
Todd Paradis
***@appraisers.org
End
Source:ASA
Email:***@appraisers.org Email Verified
Tags:Appraiser
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Herndon - Virginia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
American Society of Appraisers PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Jul 16, 2024 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share