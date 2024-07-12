Follow on Google News
ASA Announces Joseph Richard Joyce, ASA, as 2024-2025 MTS Discipline Committee Member-At-Large
By: ASA
Joe has been a member of ASA since 2018. He has demonstrated exemplary leadership in various roles within ASA, including serving on ASA's nominating and awards, board of examiners, and discipline working group committees. Joseph is also an ASA 2023 Rising Stars Award winner.
Outside of his leadership within ASA, Joe is Chief Financial Officer at Harry Davis Company since 2016, bringing a strong analytical approach to managing asset solution campaigns. His broad public and private experience are invaluable in working across the spectrum of business services offered by Harry Davis and Company. Before his current role, Joe worked for the American Cancer Society, where he was awarded the Staff Partner of the Year in 2009 and increased income by 306%. He was a senior financial analyst for the Port Authority of Allegheny County, where he oversaw the implementation of a business intelligence program to identify key performance metrics. As the financial controller for Badger Industries, a metal expansion joint fabrication company outside of Pittsburgh, PA. Joseph oversaw the entire accounting department including asset management, and directed a multi-departmental team to analyze cost performance.
ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser (http://www.appraisers.org/
