Jazz Fusion Legend Bob Holz To Release Album With Larry Coryell
MVD Audio Recording Artist Bob Holz will release an album in November that features the late guitarist Larry Coryell
EC Music Agency
The album is comprised of recordings from 2015 when Coryell guested with Holz's band in the studio and on stage. The music has been mixed and mastered by Los Angeles based sound engineer, Dennis Moody. The tracks are a combination of Holz/Steinway originals and cover tunes. A stand out is a rendition of the blues standard, Spoonful by Willie Dixon. On this tune both Coryell and Holz demonstrate why they both have an important place in the history of jazz fusion. Coryell played on one of the earliest jazz fusion albums, Duster by Gary Burton. Larry went on to have an illustrious career, recording over forty solo albums. It was Larry Coryell and the Eleventh House that caught Holz's ear in 1973. While at Berklee College of Music Holz befriended one of Larry's students. Many years later Bob leveraged that relationship to make contact with Coryell. Thus began a three year collaboration between Holz and Coryell. Larry appeared on Bob's albums A Vision Forward and Visions and Friends. He also played many gigs with Holz as the Larry Coryell Trio and Bob Holz and A Vision Forward featuring Larry Coryell.
" My forthcoming album titled Honoring Larry Coryell is a tribute to the Godfather of Fusion," says Holz."This record is overflowing with fantastic guitar playing that is a must have for any serious Larry Coryell fans." Holz's performance on the record is nothing short of phenomenal. Bob's drumming is as good as it gets with an uncanny chemistry between Coryell and himself. Holz plays some epic solos on the record and his brilliant time keeping is consistent throughout. "I am forever grateful for the time I had with Larry Coryell which lasted until his passing in February of 2017." says Holz.
Since 2017,Holz has gone on to record and perform with some of the biggest names in the music industry including Darryl Jones,bassist of the Rolling Stones,John McLaughlin, Jean Luc Ponty, Randy Brecker, Stanley Clarke, Mike Stern and Elliot Yamin. Jazziz Magazine has called Bob Holz one of the top drummers in jazz. Holz's most recent album Night Watch which was released in 2024 received an excellent review in Downbeat Magazine. Holz has also been featured in Smooth Jazz Magazine and Modern Drummer Magazine. "I've been blessed to work with some of the biggest names in jazz and it's something that I am grateful for."
MVD Audio will release the record on vinyl as a double LP and CD. Holz is endorsed by Paiste cymbals, Canopus drums and Ahead drumsticks. He can be reached regarding bookings at the jazz booking agency SoVibe Entertainment.
http://bobholzband.com
Eric Cohen
***@gmail.com
