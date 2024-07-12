 

ASA Announces Todd Hinz, ASA, as 2024-2025 MTS Discipline Committee Member-At-Large

By: ASA
 
 
Todd Hinz, ASA
HERNDON, Va. - July 16, 2024 - PRLog -- ASA proudly announces the election of Todd Hinz, ASA, as ASA's Machinery & Technical Specialties Discipline Committee Member-At-Large for the 2024-2025 term.

Todd is a principal with Plante Moran's Forensics and Valuation Services Group in Chicago, specializing in the valuation of tangible fixed assets and machinery and equipment-related assets. He has performed valuations of tangible fixed assets for multiple financial statement and tax reporting purposes, including Accounting Standards Code (ASC) #'s 805, 350 (SFAS 142), and 360 (SFAS 144). Todd also has experience with insurable replacement cost studies. His specialties include concentration on valuation of tangible assets within the industrial product sector including retail and industrial product manufacturing, food processing, automotive manufacturing, mining, and financial services.

He has been a member of ASA since 2011.

ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser (http://www.appraisers.org/find-an-appraiser)" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

Contact
Todd Paradis
***@appraisers.org
Source:ASA
Email:***@appraisers.org Email Verified
Tags:Appraiser
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Herndon - Virginia - United States
