For older metal structures, reskinning is more cost-effective than building new
Pre-engineering revolutionized construction by making it faster and more affordable to complete commercial buildings; pre-engineering can also retrofit older existing structures to extend their lifespan.
Metal buildings are proven to be durable and resistant to damage (https://www.summitsteelbuildings.com/
Fortunately, when damage does occur, pre-engineered metal wall systems are designed to be quicker and easier to replace and modernize than with traditional construction materials, such as brick and mortar and wood.
Summit Steel Buildings (https://www.summitsteelbuildings.com/
How is this possible? The genius of pre-engineering construction methods
One of the benefits of pre-engineered steel buildings is that their exterior metal panels can be replaced to freshen the look and strength of the structure and give it a much longer use. This "reskinning"
Pre-engineering reinvented modern construction (https://www.summitsteelbuildings.com/
The walls act like a structural skin that can be quickly removed when wanted and replaced with new wall systems and components. Either done in small sections or the entirety, clients only need to pay a fraction of the building cost to create a completely different look and feel to the building, without sacrificing structural integrity. Your building will look brand new and contemporary, with a wide range of metal finishes, from a huge selection of colours (https://www.summitsteelbuildings.com/
Reskinning improves the look of your building and saves you money
Reskinning or retrofitting an existing building is so easy to do because the engineering makes it possible and provides so many benefits of doing so. For most businesses, the two main reasons are to freshen up the look and modernize the brand (https://www.summitsteelbuildings.com/
These savings means modernizing your building can be done inexpensively (or even for free). Cost savings are further increased by lowering monthly HVAC and utility bills over the lifetime of your operation… And all these improvement can be done without downtime interrupting the operational activity of your business. Pre-engineering systems make it all possible!
Contact us about extending the life of your building investment through reskinning. Speak with Darren Sperling (https://www.summitsteelbuildings.com/
