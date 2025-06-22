 

For older metal structures, reskinning is more cost-effective than building new

Pre-engineering revolutionized construction by making it faster and more affordable to complete commercial buildings; pre-engineering can also retrofit older existing structures to extend their lifespan.
By:
 
 
Ssb Reskinning Building
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - June 27, 2025 - PRLog -- After decades of use, all commercial and industrial structures deserve a little renovation to look like new, increase their energy efficiency and extend their years of use considerably. Retrofitting isn't just for massive warehouses or industrial complexes (https://www.summitsteelbuildings.com/Industrial). Businesses of all sizes can benefit from this strategic approach to building improvement and extending the return on their original building investment.

Metal buildings are proven to be durable and resistant to damage (https://www.summitsteelbuildings.com/nothing-protects-your-business-like-steel). However, after serving the company by providing an ideal workplace to produce goods, store raw materials or protect inventory, all buildings will inevitable suffer abuse and wear and tear as the years go on. Weather, vandalism and accidents take their toll, and the smooth, shiny exterior wall systems can begin to see dents and fading, regardless of how great the glazing or coating was originally.

Fortunately, when damage does occur, pre-engineered metal wall systems are designed to be quicker and easier to replace and modernize than with traditional construction materials, such as brick and mortar and wood.

Summit Steel Buildings (https://www.summitsteelbuildings.com/about) supplies new custom-designed and turnkey pre-engineered building solutions for businesses across North America. They also can update and renovate older metal building exterior roofing and wall systems regardless of who manufactured them originally. At Summit Steel Buildings, we always build value that lasts!

How is this possible? The genius of pre-engineering construction methods
One of the benefits of pre-engineered steel buildings is that their exterior metal panels can be replaced to freshen the look and strength of the structure and give it a much longer use. This "reskinning" process make the building look and act like new, at a fraction of the cost of rebuilding completely or relocating to another site. And the business operation does not experience any downtime in the process.

Pre-engineering reinvented modern construction (https://www.summitsteelbuildings.com/modern-impact-from-e...) over the last 120 years. The system involves creating a solid concrete foundation and heavy steel framing that supports all the roofing and wall systems and other metal components that make up the finished building. While the durable and stable structure provide a defensive and secure skeleton, the exterior walls, including insulated steel panels, are bolted on to shield the interior from extreme temperature, snow and rain, vapour, contaminants and unwanted animals and people who, try as they might, will not be able to gain access.

The walls act like a structural skin that can be quickly removed when wanted and replaced with new wall systems and components. Either done in small sections or the entirety, clients only need to pay a fraction of the building cost to create a completely different look and feel to the building, without sacrificing structural integrity. Your building will look brand new and contemporary, with a wide range of metal finishes, from a huge selection of colours (https://www.summitsteelbuildings.com/steel-panel-and-colour-design).

Reskinning improves the look of your building and saves you money
Reskinning or retrofitting an existing building is so easy to do because the engineering makes it possible and provides so many benefits of doing so. For most businesses, the two main reasons are to freshen up the look and modernize the brand (https://www.summitsteelbuildings.com/your-building-can-help-you-build-a-brand) (changing colours or finishes, eliminating old damage or wear and tear and making it look shiny and modern once again), or to increase energy efficiency. New materials continue to lower a building's environmental footprint. While reskinning, you can choose to add more insulation, vapour barriers or other newer wall systems that control temperature better. Plenty of government programs are available to help subsidize the cost of improve energy efficiency of your building.

These savings means modernizing your building can be done inexpensively (or even for free). Cost savings are further increased by lowering monthly HVAC and utility bills over the lifetime of your operation… And all these improvement can be done without downtime interrupting the operational activity of your business. Pre-engineering systems make it all possible!

Contact us about extending the life of your building investment through reskinning. Speak with Darren Sperling (https://www.summitsteelbuildings.com/contact) by telephone at 877-417-8335 or contact us online (https://www.summitsteelbuildings.com/contact)  and he'll be happy to provide you with a free consultation and quote. We'll also be happy to provide you with preliminary drawings (https://www.summitsteelbuildings.com/free-preliminary-drawings).

