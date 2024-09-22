Follow on Google News
Free preliminary building drawings
Empowering clients with detailed visuals. Summit Steel Buildings always offers complimentary engineering drawings with every prepared quote. Consider how these better serve clients.
Why do preliminary drawings matter?
Preliminary drawings are essential visual tools that build trust and excitement by helping clients see their project come to life before construction begins. These drawings are created using proprietary quoting software that accounts for regional structural load requirements, physical dimensions (height, length, width) and other critical features.
While these drawings don't include aesthetic details like colors, panel options, specific door placements or specialized design features or elements, they offer an early structural mock-up of how the building will generally appear. This visual aid helps clients better understand how the structure will fit into their site and provides a clear idea of what they're getting for a particular budget.
Some key features provided in these drawings include:
Why do we offer drawings for free?
Creating preliminary drawings is an integral part of our quoting process. To accurately estimate the cost of materials and labor and to plan for manufacturing and engineering requirements (including which specialized components we'll need to produce), our team must develop illustrations as part of our internal process. The drawings also serve as a foundation for the more detailed architectural blueprints and construction plans that follow.
What happens next?
Once the client's budget and project vision have been confirmed, the preliminary drawings evolve into detailed blueprints and technical drawings used by our manufacturing and construction teams. Throughout the design phase, client feedback is integrated to ensure the final plans align perfectly with their vision. The preliminary drawings serve as an important starting point.
