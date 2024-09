Free preliminary building drawings

Empowering clients with detailed visuals. Summit Steel Buildings always offers complimentary engineering drawings with every prepared quote. Consider how these better serve clients.

Basic structural design elements , such as roof shape, slope and panel styles.

, such as roof shape, slope and panel styles. A floor plan, elevations and a rendering of the building's general layout.

and a rendering of the building's general layout. Options for customization, such as specific features like overhangs, mezzanines or additional bays.

Contact

Paul Mitchell, Marketing Director

***@summitsteelbuildings.com Paul Mitchell, Marketing Director

End

-- At Summit Steel Buildings, we believe in transparency and efficiency from the very beginning of your project. That's why we provide complimentary engineering drawings with every prepared quote.Preliminary drawings are essential visual tools that build trust and excitement by helping clients see their project come to life before construction begins. These drawings are created using proprietary quoting software that accounts for regional structural load requirements, physical dimensions (height, length, width) and other critical features.While these drawings don't include aesthetic details like colors, panel options, specific door placements or specialized design features or elements, they offer an early structural mock-up of how the building will generally appear. This visual aid helps clients better understand how the structure will fit into their site and provides a clear idea of what they're getting for a particular budget.Some key features provided in these drawings include:Although these drawings are not the final design, they offer clients a crucial first impression of their building, allowing them to visualize the structure in context. Clients are often surprised that such detailed architectural and engineering work is offered completely free of charge.Creating preliminary drawings is an integral part of our quoting process. To accurately estimate the cost of materials and labor and to plan for manufacturing and engineering requirements (including which specialized components we'll need to produce), our team must develop illustrations as part of our internal process. The drawings also serve as a foundation for the more detailed architectural blueprints and construction plans that follow.Once the client's budget and project vision have been confirmed, the preliminary drawings evolve into detailed blueprints and technical drawings used by our manufacturing and construction teams. Throughout the design phase, client feedback is integrated to ensure the final plans align perfectly with their vision. The preliminary drawings serve as an important starting point.Whether you're expanding your business or embarking on a new custom project, https://www.summitsteelbuildings.com/ about ) is here to help bring your vision to life. After an initial consultation, you'll receive a detailed quote and complimentary preliminary drawings to share with your management team and stakeholders and guide your decision making. Let's turn your vision into reality!Contact us https://www.summitsteelbuildings.com/ contact ), by email ator atand we'll provide you with a free consultation, quote and, of course, your complimentary preliminary drawings.