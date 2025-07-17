Follow on Google News
The SUDA Institute Receives $770,000 Grant from The Duke Endowment to study SUN Project's Impact on Foster Care Entry for Infants of Mothers Impacted by Substance Use Disorder
The multi-year grant will support the implementation and evaluation of an integrated care approach, designed to provide early, coordinated, and compassionate support for pregnant and parenting women impacted by substance use. Through this initiative, The SUDA Institute aims to improve outcomes for both mothers and their infants, reduce the trauma of family separation, and strengthen community-based care systems.
"This initiative embodies the heart of our mission—to create community-driven solutions that treat families with dignity, compassion, and coordinated support. By bringing systems together, we're not only improving outcomes for infants—we're building a model of care that can transform how communities respond across North Carolina and beyond," said Gina Hofert, CEO of The Suda Institute.
"I am excited about the work ahead to measure the impact of our collaboration. This collaboration reflects our commitment to keeping families safely together whenever possible and reducing the need for foster care placement. It is also a powerful example of what can happen when we come together across systems to invest in prevention and healing."
— Hollye McCallum, Cabarrus County Department of Social Services Director
"We value our collaboration with The SUDA Institute's SUN Project. This grant from the Duke Endowment will help us better understand how to strengthen maternal health and well-being for mothers impacted by substance use disorder. By working together and supporting programs like the SUN Project, we can help mothers stay healthy and families stay together, giving infants the best possible start in life. Stronger families mean a stronger, healthier community for us all."
— Dolly Clayton, Stanly County Health and Human Services Director
"The SUN Project is a beautiful answer to the request we hear from expectant mothers who need help creating a new way forward for themselves and their babies. We are grateful to be a part of and bear witness to the powerful transformations that genuine partnerships like the SUN Project encourage. Our clients benefit, and so do we! Hope is important for all of us, regardless of whether we are helping or being helped in a given moment."
— Micah Ennis, Rowan County Social Services Director
"SUDA's approach to community collaboration, engagement with mothers and commitment to research presents an opportunity to explore and further test a promising intervention that safely keeps babies with their mothers, when appropriate, and reduces entry into foster care," said Tamika Williams, associate director of the Endowment's Child and Family Well-Being program area. "We look forward to learning more about this innovative approach to addressing substance use disorder and supporting the mother/child bond."
Funding from this grant will be disbursed over three years, starting in July 2025 and scheduled to conclude in June 2027.
The project will test the effectiveness of a collaborative model that integrates health care, behavioral health, social services, and peer support. Key measures will include reduced foster care entry, improved maternal engagement in treatment, and strengthened cross-sector collaboration.
The SUDA Institute was founded to champion innovative, community-driven solutions for behavioral health and social service systems. This initiative will advance its mission by providing a model that could be scaled to other regions across North Carolina and beyond.
The SUDA Institute is grateful to The Duke Endowment for its trust, collaboration, and shared dedication to enhancing the well-being of vulnerable families.
About The SUDA Institute
The SUDA Institute is a nonprofit organization focused on improving systems of care for individuals and families impacted by behavioral health and substance use disorders. Through partnerships, innovation, and community voice, The SUDA Institute works to build stronger, more resilient support networks that help people thrive. Learn more at www.sudainstitute.org.
About The Duke Endowment
Based in Charlotte and established in 1924 by industrialist and philanthropist James B. Duke, The Duke Endowment is a private foundation that strengthens communities in North Carolina and South Carolina by nurturing children, promoting health, educating minds and enriching spirits. Since its founding, it has distributed more than $5 billion in grants. The Endowment shares a name with Duke University and Duke Energy, but all are separate organizations.
