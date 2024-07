ASA Announces Alberto Falduto, ASA, as 2024-2025 MTS Discipline Committee Member-At-Large

By: ASA

Alberto Falduto, ASA

Contact

Todd Paradis

***@appraisers.org Todd Paradis

End

-- ASA proudly announces the election of Alberto Falduto, ASA, as the ASA's Machinery & Technical Specialties Discipline Committee Member-At-Large for the 2024-2025 term.Alberto is a senior equipment evaluation specialist at DLL with a focus on construction equipment. Before his current position, he served as an account manager where he led three international vendor programs and managed relationships with vendors and dealers, which generated €20 million in new business per year. Prior to this role, Alberto was an asset manager for the Food & Agriculture Global Business Unit, where he developed and promoted innovative lease products to achieve business unit growth and income targets. He also served as a subject matter expert for time-sensitive equipment appraisals, residual value setting, and compliance. After graduating with a Master of Science in Finance from Bocconi University (Milan, Italy), he worked as a teaching assistant for an alternative investments course at Bocconi University and as a risk management intern at Allianz Bank Financial Advisors S.p.A.Alberto has been a member of ASA since 2015.ABOUT ASAASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser ( http://www.appraisers.org/ find-an-appraiser )" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.