ASA Announces Mark Chaplin, CFA, ASA, as 2024-2025 MTS Discipline Committee Member-At-Large

By: ASA
 
 
Mark Chaplin, CFA, ASA
HERNDON, Va. - July 12, 2024 - PRLog -- ASA proudly announces the election of Mark Chaplin, CFA, ASA, as the ASA's Machinery & Technical Specialties Discipline Committee Member-At-Large for the 2024-2025 term.

Mark is a managing director in the Machinery and Equipment service line for Kroll. Mark leverages more than 20 years of experience in valuation. His primary responsibilities include valuing fixed assets (property, plant and equipment) for financial and tax reporting, purchase price allocation, collateral lending, fixed asset due diligence, fresh start accounting, property tax consulting, lease accounting, bankruptcy/liquidation studies and impairment issues for various types of businesses.

He has extensive experience in a wide range of industries, including automotive manufacturing facilities, automotive assembly facilities, chemical plants, water treatment plants, wastewater systems, information technology systems, telecommunication/fiber optic systems, data center equipment, healthcare equipment, food processing machinery, industrial manufacturing machinery, casino and gaming, high-tech test equipment, printing and publishing facilities and retail store furniture and fixtures. Mark has been involved in the valuation of both domestic and international business assets, with personal experience visiting facilities in Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, the UK and throughout the U.S.

His engagement highlights include directing the valuation of tangible assets for one of the largest water and sewer systems in the U.S. for financial reporting purposes and in accordance with the Government Accounting Standards Board's Statement No. 60 (Government Combinations and Disposals of Government Operations). Additionally, he has directed the valuation of tangible assets for one of the largest ethylene production facilities in the world for tax purposes; directed the valuation of more than 150 worldwide production, warehouse and testing facilities for a leading automotive supplier (which included organizing approximately thirty site inspections); performed long-lived asset impairment tests at more than 30 manufacturing facilities for several clients; directed the valuation of tangible assets for a global automotive supplier in connection with several recent acquisitions and lead the fresh start valuation for tangible assets for several large global automotive suppliers.

Mark has been a member of ASA since 2009.

ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser (http://www.appraisers.org/find-an-appraiser)" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

Todd Paradis
Source:ASA
Tags:Appraiser
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Herndon - Virginia - United States
