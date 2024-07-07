Follow on Google News
ASA Announces Mark Chaplin, CFA, ASA, as 2024-2025 MTS Discipline Committee Member-At-Large
By: ASA
Mark is a managing director in the Machinery and Equipment service line for Kroll. Mark leverages more than 20 years of experience in valuation. His primary responsibilities include valuing fixed assets (property, plant and equipment) for financial and tax reporting, purchase price allocation, collateral lending, fixed asset due diligence, fresh start accounting, property tax consulting, lease accounting, bankruptcy/liquidation studies and impairment issues for various types of businesses.
He has extensive experience in a wide range of industries, including automotive manufacturing facilities, automotive assembly facilities, chemical plants, water treatment plants, wastewater systems, information technology systems, telecommunication/
His engagement highlights include directing the valuation of tangible assets for one of the largest water and sewer systems in the U.S. for financial reporting purposes and in accordance with the Government Accounting Standards Board's Statement No. 60 (Government Combinations and Disposals of Government Operations). Additionally, he has directed the valuation of tangible assets for one of the largest ethylene production facilities in the world for tax purposes; directed the valuation of more than 150 worldwide production, warehouse and testing facilities for a leading automotive supplier (which included organizing approximately thirty site inspections);
Mark has been a member of ASA since 2009.
ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser (http://www.appraisers.org/
Contact
Todd Paradis
***@appraisers.org
