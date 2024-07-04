Follow on Google News
HOPE Sheds Light Family BBQ Celebrates Record Attendance and Community Support
By: HOPE Sheds Light
The Family Barbecue featured a variety of activities designed to entertain and engage attendees of all ages. Families enjoyed face painting, lively music, and an array of games that brought smiles to children and adults alike. Vendor tables, showcasing local businesses and community organizations, provided valuable resources and information to those seeking support and services.
The event's message resonated powerfully throughout the day – recovery is possible, and HSL is dedicated to supporting individuals and families on their journey. "This day was a testimony to HSL's impact on the community," said Pamela Capaci, CEO of HSL. "We are here to offer hope, education, and resources to those in need, and today's turnout is a clear indication of the positive influence we have."
The success of the barbecue underscores the vital role HSL plays in the community. As families and friends gathered, it became evident that the organization's efforts are making a tangible difference in the lives of many.
Looking ahead, HSL is preparing for their 11th Annual Celebration of HOPE Walk, set to take place on September 7th on the Seaside Heights boardwalk. This event promises to bring the community together once again to celebrate recovery and support those affected by addiction. "At the Celebration of HOPE Walk, our community can come together to learn about addiction and recovery and provide hope to those affected," said Ron Rosetto, co-founder of HSL. "Those suffering typically don't know where to turn for help. Our walk offers them a community of support." The walk will serve as another opportunity to spread HSL's message of resilience, recovery, and hope.
Since its inception, the two-mile walk has grown each year in size and awareness. In 2023, over 2,500 participants joined HSL in spreading their message of recovery at the Celebration of HOPE Walk. "This year, we are hoping to have 3,000+ participants create a sea of yellow on September 7th," said Stephen Willis, co-founder of HSL. "It is just so powerful to see our community come together to provide hope for those suffering from the epidemic."
The walk offers resources for family members and friends of those dealing with addiction and substance abuse. The event also highlights inspirational speakers, a Tree of HOPE to remember those who were lost, onsite vendors, a raffle and more.
"It's a celebration of recovery," said Arvo Prima, co-founder of HSL. "We're always hearing about the negatives of the disease. But by bringing hope and education to the community, we support each other and those affected. We show that recovery is possible. Together, we help each other."
Registration starts at 8 a.m. on September 7th on the Hiering Avenue beach in Seaside Heights. A registration fee of $10 is suggested to participate (includes a free t-shirt). To learn more, sponsor, or register, please visit walk.HOPEShedsLight.org. In addition to the 11th Annual Celebration of HOPE Walk, mark your calendars as HSL will be hosting their 5th Annual Evening of HOPE Gala on November 15th.
About HOPE Sheds Light, Inc.
HOPE Sheds Light, Inc. is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID: 46-3910504) that is supported by friends and families directly affected by substance use disorder and found recovery through continuous love, support and understanding. The mission of HOPE Sheds Light is to raise awareness and educate individuals, families and the community about the impact of substance use disorder by having the courage to share personal experiences and offer strength, wisdom, hope and resources that lead to positive community change and long-term recovery. To learn more, please visit http://www.HOPEShedsLight.org.
