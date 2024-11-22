 

HOPE Sheds Light hosts successful 5th Annual Evening of HOPE

The New Jersey-based nonprofit honored Chad Warnken and Joanne McElwee at the sold-out event.
By:
 
 
HSL Board of Directors at Evening of HOPE Gala
HSL Board of Directors at Evening of HOPE Gala
TOMS RIVER, N.J. - Nov. 26, 2024 - PRLog -- HOPE Sheds Light, Inc. (HSL), a family-focused nonprofit organization providing education, resources, support, and hope to individuals and families affected by substance use disorder, recently hosted its 5th Annual Evening of HOPE. The event, held on Friday, November 15th, at the picturesque Bay Head Yacht Club (111 Metcalfe Street, Bay Head), was a heartfelt celebration of resilience, community, and transformation.

The evening honored two remarkable individuals for their contributions to the HSL mission. Chad Warnken was presented with the Transformational Community Partner Award for his impactful work in the community, connecting new partners to HOPE, and Joanne McElwee was recognized with the Outstanding Volunteer Award for her dedication and service over the past ten years.

Guests enjoyed an elegant atmosphere featuring tapas-style dining, gourmet specialty stations, cocktails, mocktails, and lively dancing. A silent auction added to the evening's excitement, offering unique items and experiences for attendees to bid on in support of HSL's vital programs and services.

The HOPE Sponsors for the event included All County Exteriors, QUANTUM Behavioral Health Services, and The McElwee Family. Proceeds from the evening will support HSL's critical programs and services, helping families and individuals affected by substance use disorder find a path to recovery.

One of the most powerful moments of the evening was the testimonial shared by a mother and daughter. The mother courageously opened up about her journey through addiction and recovery, while her young daughter spoke about how her mother's struggles affected her life and how their bond has grown stronger through recovery. "We are best friends now, and I couldn't be more proud of her," the young girl shared, capturing the essence of HSL's mission.

Pamela Capaci, CEO of HSL, thanked all the event sponsors, partners and friends who made this evening possible. "Moving forward, we will continue to unite the community by spreading awareness on substance use disorder and the promise of recovery," noted Capaci. "We've heard so many stories. Stories that eventually led to renewal and transformation. The underlying message in each one is clear – hope is alive, and it is stronger than ever."

HSL was founded in 2012 by Ron Rosetto, who, along with Arvo Prima and Stephen Willis, turned personal tragedy into a beacon of hope for others. After losing his son Marc to substance use disorder, Rosetto sought to create a space where families and individuals could find support and learn that recovery is possible. Today, HSL continues to fight the stigma surrounding substance use disorder and provide a community where healing and transformation flourish.

The 5th Annual Evening of HOPE was a testament to the power of shared stories, community, and unwavering belief in the possibility of recovery. As HSL continues its work, events like this remind us that hope is not only alive but thriving.

For more information on HOPE Sheds Light and its programs, visit https://www.HOPEShedsLight.org (http://www.hopeshedslight.org).

Allison Brown, Design 446
***@design446.com
