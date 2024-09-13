Follow on Google News
HOPE Grows Stronger at the 11th Annual Celebration of HOPE Walk
HOPE Sheds Light's annual Celebration of HOPE walk provides hope and support to families at the Jersey Shore that are impacted by substance use disorder.
By: HOPE Sheds Light
The event was filled with uplifting activities, including balloon art, face painting, and over 75 vendor displays, alongside heartfelt testimonials. The atmosphere was filled with love and solidarity for those who have been lost to substance use disorder, as well as those who continue on their journey of recovery.
Special recognition went to the day's top fundraising teams, with Team FWH/Trident taking first place and Team Stepping Up Sabrina following in second.
The walk was organized by Pamela Capaci, CEO of HSL, Emily Hendricks, Program Director of HSL, and Jessie Scofield, Business Development Coordinator at HSL.
"With each year, the Celebration of HOPE Walk proves that the journey toward healing and recovery is one we take together, growing stronger in unity and hope," noted Hendricks. "We are stronger together than we could ever be walking this journey alone."
After a few opening words from HSL Co-founder Steve Willis, a host of dignitaries and guest speakers who have been impacted by addiction took the stage. Dignitaries included: Ben Giovine, District Director for Congressman Andy Kim, New Jersey Assemblywoman Luanne Peterpaul, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer, and Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
HSL was started after Ron Rosetto lost his son, Marc to a hard-fought battle against substance abuse disorder. When the Rosetto family was going through this very difficult time, they struggled to find the help they so desperately needed. Since the family and friends of those with addiction problems often feel isolated, ashamed, overwhelmed and hopeless, Ron, alongside friends Stephen Willis and Arvo Prima, whose sons also were battling addiction at the time, founded HSL. Shortly after, Stephen's son, Mark lost his battle with the disease of addiction. A few years later, Arvo's son, Paavo lost his fight with the disease.
Ron, Stephen and Arvo have since dedicated their lives to keeping their sons' legacy alive by helping others find the courage to face addiction and find recovery.
HSL continues to grow and evolve, raising awareness and educating individuals, families and the community about the impact of substance use disorder in Ocean and Monmouth Counties and beyond. Through peer-to-peer coaching and support groups, wellness programs and educational programs for the whole family, HSL strives to reduce stigma in order to make way for new outcomes.
Capaci offered her appreciation to the entire community, as well as the HSL team for their unwavering support through the years. "We started out as a grassroots effort, and today, we stand firm on our mission driven decision to serve the community," she said. "HOPE's growth means that more and more people each day are being served with love and coached toward recovery. We can't wait to see what the future holds."
About HOPE Sheds Light, Inc.
HOPE Sheds Light, Inc. is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID: 46-3910504) that is supported by friends and families directly affected by substance use disorder and found recovery through continuous love, support and understanding. The mission of HSL is to raise awareness and educate individuals, families and the community about the impact of substance use disorder by having the courage to share personal experiences and offer strength, wisdom, hope and resources that lead to positive community change and long-term recovery. To learn more or to donate, please visit http://www.HOPEShedsLight.org.
