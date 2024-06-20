Follow on Google News
ASA Announces William P. Wilson as 2024-2025 Real Property Discipline Member-At-Large
By: ASA
William P. Wilson has been a member of ASA since 1971. William has participated in ASA leadership, serving on the Real Property Committee as the Chairman, Vice Chairman and Secretary/Treasurer. William has been a member of the Board of Governors, Ethics Committee, ASA College of Fellows and has been an Advisor/Member of ASA's Budget and Finance Committee. He has been an instructor for USPAP and Real Property courses as well. Additionally, he has held chapter officer positions for the ASA Knoxville Tennessee Chapter, including Chapter President and Vice President.
Outside of his leadership within ASA, William P. Wilson has over 40 years of experience working as a Real Estate Appraiser for his business, Wm P Wilson Company. William was also the past President of the Tennessee Appraisers Coalition, a statewide appraiser coalition. He was also appointed to the State of Tennessee's Real Estate Appraiser Commission and elected Chairman of the commission in October 1991.
