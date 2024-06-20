 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Appraisers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Herndon
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2024
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120

Follow on Google News

ASA Announces William P. Wilson as 2024-2025 Real Property Discipline Member-At-Large

By: ASA
 
 
Bill Wilson
Bill Wilson
HERNDON, Va. - June 25, 2024 - PRLog -- ASA proudly announces the election of William P. Wilson (https://www.linkedin.com/in/william-p-wilson-b2703b22/), FASA, as the ASA's Real Property Discipline Member-At-Large for the 2024-2025 term.

William P. Wilson has been a member of ASA since 1971. William has participated in ASA leadership, serving on the Real Property Committee as the Chairman, Vice Chairman and Secretary/Treasurer. William has been a member of the Board of Governors, Ethics Committee, ASA College of Fellows and has been an Advisor/Member of ASA's Budget and Finance Committee. He has been an instructor for USPAP and Real Property courses as well. Additionally, he has held chapter officer positions for the ASA Knoxville Tennessee Chapter, including Chapter President and Vice President.

Outside of his leadership within ASA, William P. Wilson has over 40 years of experience working as a Real Estate Appraiser for his business, Wm P Wilson Company. William was also the past President of the Tennessee Appraisers Coalition, a statewide appraiser coalition. He was also appointed to the State of Tennessee's Real Estate Appraiser Commission and elected Chairman of the commission in October 1991.

Contact
Todd Paradis
***@appraisers.org
End
Source:ASA
Email:***@appraisers.org Email Verified
Tags:Appraisers
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Herndon - Virginia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
American Society of Appraisers News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Jun 25, 2024 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share