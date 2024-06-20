 

ASA Announces G. Adrian Gonzalez Jr. as 2024-2025 International President

By: ASA
 
 
Adrian Gonzalez
Adrian Gonzalez
HERNDON, Va. - June 24, 2024 - PRLog -- ASA proudly announces the election of G. Adrian Gonzalez Jr. (https://www.linkedin.com/in/g-adrian-gonzalez-jr-asa-mrics-a3990018/) as the ASA's International President for the 2024-2025 term.

G. Adrian Gonzalez, Jr. is an Accredited Senior Appraiser in Real Property with over 40 years of experience in the valuation of both commercial and residential properties throughout Florida and other states. For 25 years, he has been the President of Adrian Gonzalez & Associates, PA, located in Hollywood and Miami, FL. His extensive career encompasses roles as a real estate appraiser, consultant, and licensed real estate broker. His practice revolves around all forms of real estate valuation services, including appraisal, review, and consulting for federal, state, and local governmental agencies, as well as private entities. Additionally, he is a qualified expert witness and has provided testimony in various jurisdictions. For nearly 30 years, he has served as a Special Magistrate for various Florida county Value Adjustment Boards, adjudicating property valuation appeals.

Mr. Gonzalez has been a member of the ASA since 1991 and has served on the Board of Governors for seven years. Before completing his term as the ASA International Vice President, he held positions as International Secretary/Treasurer, Region Governor, and Vice President of the International Virtual Chapter. He has chaired numerous ASA international committees, including the International Conference Committee and the Budget and Finance Committee, contributing significantly to the organization's growth and success. Most recently, as the chair of the CEO Search Committee, he led ASA's successful search for a new chief executive officer. Additionally, he has served as President and in multiple chapter officer positions for the South Florida Atlantic Chapter. His extensive experience and dedication to excellence have been crucial to ASA's continued success.

Mr. Gonzalez is a graduate of the University of Florida with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He holds the MRICS designation with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, member of the Florida and National Board of Realtors, as well as a member of the International Right of Way Association. Additionally, he has been a longtime member and supporter of Rotary International, where he is a Paul Harris Fellow.

"It is an honor to serve as the next International President of the ASA. Ascending to the top leadership position in any large professional organization is not for the faint-hearted. It requires time, commitment, and a deep understanding of our mission. My goal is to continue preserving and advocating for our organization's esteemed reputation and its leadership in valuation needs, while also guiding it to new heights."

ASA
***@appraisers.org
Appraisers
Non-profit
Herndon - Virginia - United States
