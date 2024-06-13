ASA Announces Darcy Tell as 2024-2025 Personal Property Discipline Member-At-Large

By: ASA

-- ASA proudly announces the election of Darcy Tell (https://www.linkedin.com/in/darcy-tell-a50200a/) as the ASA's Personal Property Discipline Member-At-Large for the 2024-2025 term.Darcy Tell has been a member of ASA since 2016. Darcy has participated in ASA leadership, serving as a Member-At-Large of the Personal Property Committee and Chair of its Membership Subcommittee. Additionally, she has held multiple chapter officer positions for the Washington DC Metro Area Chapter, including Chapter Board Member and Chapter Secretary. She is the incoming president of the DC chapter.Outside of her leadership within ASA, Darcy Tell has nine years of experience working as an appraiser with a specialty in Antiques and Decorative Arts. Darcy graduated with a BA in art history from Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania and has always worked in the cultural sector. This included attending Sotheby's year-long professional training program; working at the auction house's New York branch in the European Works of Art department; and later, working for a private dealer on the East Side of Manhattan. For nearly 30 years, Darcy worked at the Smithsonian Institution's Archives of American Art, where she edited their magazine and was a member of the senior staff. She is the author of the award-winning Times Square Spectacular:Lighting Up Broadway, the only visual history of Times Square and its famous signs.