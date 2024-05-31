Follow on Google News
L-Tron announces OSCR360 Desktop Software release v.2024.200.0
By: L-Tron
The OSCR360 System is designed for crime, crash, fire investigation, prosecution, emergency preparedness and public safety/first responder training. The system enables users to store, organize, and present evidence and key scene details within 360-degree overall images. Users can add interactive Points of Interest (POIs), creating a comprehensive virtual walkthrough of the scene.
Desktop Software v.2024.200.0 includes several key features for OSCR's Points of Interest, including:
- Points of Interest now have changeable icons. POI may be displayed as a dot, evidence marker, fingerprint or other icon. Users can also add a corresponding number or text.
- Points of Interest can be changed to a specific color. For example, show black dots, yellow evidence markers or red emergency equipment – according to user preference.
- Points of Interest can be titled. Users have the ability to add titles to POIs and can also enable titles to always show or to hover to show titles.
About L-Tron
Media Contact
L-Tron
info@l-tron.com
