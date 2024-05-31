 

L-Tron announces OSCR360 Desktop Software release v.2024.200.0

By: L-Tron
 
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - June 5, 2024 - PRLog -- L-Tron is pleased to announce the release of a desktop software update for the patented OSCR360 System. The OSCR360 Desktop Software release v.2024.200.0 includes several improvements that were developed directly from current user feedback. New OSCR360 units will ship with version 200 and OSCR360 users with current maintenance plans may install the update upon opening the OSCR360 Desktop Software.

The OSCR360 System is designed for crime, crash, fire investigation, prosecution, emergency preparedness and public safety/first responder training. The system enables users to store, organize, and present evidence and key scene details within 360-degree overall images. Users can add interactive Points of Interest (POIs), creating a comprehensive virtual walkthrough of the scene.

Desktop Software v.2024.200.0 includes several key features for OSCR's Points of Interest, including:

- Points of Interest now have changeable icons. POI may be displayed as a dot, evidence marker, fingerprint or other icon. Users can also add a corresponding number or text.

- Points of Interest can be changed to a specific color. For example, show black dots, yellow evidence markers or red emergency equipment – according to user preference.

- Points of Interest can be titled. Users have the ability to add titles to POIs and can also enable titles to always show or to hover to show titles.

OSCR360 (https://www.L-tron.com/OSCR360) was built in-house by L-Tron's team of software developers and engineers. Every OSCR360 software update reflects the combined feedback from law enforcement, fire investigators, and prosecutors nationwide. With an updated maintenance plan, OSCR360 customers can access the latest software updates and receive uninterrupted access to L-Tron's support team, day or night.

About L-Tron

Established in 1975, L-Tron (https://www.L-Tron.com) specializes in world-class hardware and software for the public sector, healthcare, field mobility, and manufacturing industries. Our mission is to understand your workflow challenges and collaborate with you to find a cost-effective solution to optimize your efficiency. We're passionate about providing service and product excellence. Your success is our purpose!

Media Contact
L-Tron
info@l-tron.com
Source:L-Tron
Email:***@l-tron.com Email Verified
Tags:Software Release
Industry:Technology
Location:Rochester - New York - United States
Subject:Features
