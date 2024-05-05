Follow on Google News
Osborn Dunes: A Beacon of Resilience
From ruins to renewal, Osborn Dunes takes form on the former site of Camp Osborn in South Mantoloking.
By: Walters Homes
In the wake of Hurricane Sandy's devastation, Camp Osborn, a vibrant beachfront community was left in ruins. But instead of despair, a new vision and plan emerged. Guided by a group of dedicated property owners who worked tirelessly to get this new community approved along with the support of the local community, Osborn Dunes selected Walters to be their builder which set the rebuilding into motion… 10 years after Sandy.
"It's not just about rebuilding homes; it's about rebuilding lives and restoring the essence of community," remarked Kristen Kocses, Osborn Dunes Sales and Design Consultant. "Every material selection, every progress update, is infused with the spirit of renewal and collaboration."
Included in the offering are 10 custom homes bearing the signature of Walters Architecture, helping to redefine beachfront living at Osborn Dunes. Elevated above FEMA's flood guidelines and constructed to withstand the harshest weather conditions, each home blends durability with sophisticated design.
"We're proud to offer quality homes at fair prices that are attainable for the residents of the community, ensuring that everyone can return to the shore and rebuild together," commented Austin Bocchicchio, Sales Manager with Walters.
The groundbreaking of five additional buildings in Brick Township last spring marked a significant milestone in Osborn Dunes' journey. Each home will feature 1,033 sq. ft. of living space, double the square footage of usable living space of the former Camp Osborn. Nestled within the barrier island section connecting Mantoloking and Normandy Beach, Osborn Dunes offers more than just homes; it provides a haven for those seeking to return to live on the Jersey Shore.
"After 12 years, we're thrilled to witness all the progress as Osborn Dunes paves the way for a brighter future," remarked Ed Walters Jr., founder and president of Walters. "Our commitment to quality and community shines through every aspect of this project.
"As the journey towards completion continues with an expected finish date in March 2025, Osborn Dunes is poised to be more than just a construction endeavor – it is a beacon of hope and symbol of a testament to the strength of community spirit in South Mantoloking.
About Walters
Walters has been building quality homes at the Jersey Shore since 1984. The company offers three divisions, Architecture, Custom Homes and Realty, to offer all-inclusive services that seamlessly bring a homebuyer's dream vision to reality. Walters Architecture is a completely complimentary service that allows homebuyers to work with in-house architects to design the perfect home with the latest technology and quality building materials. Walters Realty offers full-service brokerage experts that help homebuyers find the right homesite depending on their desired location. Walters Custom Homes offers newly designed custom home plans that help homebuyers through the homebuilding process. Every custom home built by Walters meets or exceeds the energy efficiency requirements for ENERGY STAR® certification. Walters is located at 500 Barnegat Boulevard North, Building 400, Barnegat, NJ 08005. To learn more, call 609.597.6999 or visit https://www.waltershomes.com.
