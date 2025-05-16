 

Diversified Properties Expands Property Management Division

Diversified Properties, LLC offers new services to third-party property owners
By: Diversified Properties LLC
 
 
Diversified Property Services
Diversified Property Services
MONTVILLE, N.J. - May 21, 2025 - PRLog -- Diversified Properties, LLC is proud to announce the expansion of its Property Management division, now offering its comprehensive suite of real estate services to third-party property owners. With over 50 years of combined experience in property management, leasing and development, Diversified Properties brings an owner's perspective and a proven track record to every property it manages.

"Our mission at Diversified Properties is to create living and employment spaces that enrich the lives of our tenants," said Nicholas W. Minoia, Managing Member of Diversified Properties, LLC. "We have a talented management team and have opportunities that we are actively pursuing. This expansion is a natural progression of our long-term vision."

Diversified Properties' expanded Property Management services are tailored to a broad range of asset types, including flex industrial, multi-family, office, and retail properties. The division offers:
  • Property Maintenance & Operations: A proactive approach ensures properties are well-maintained with best-in-class curb appeal, supporting high tenant satisfaction and retention.

  • Leasing & Tenant Relations: From lease negotiations, comparative analysis and design/construction coordination to lease administration and move-in support, Diversified provides a seamless experience for both owners and tenants.

  • Construction Management: Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Morris Construction Management, the firm self-performs all ground up construction management services, ensuring quality, efficiency, and accountability.

  • Land Planning: Diversified collaborates with clients to design tailored land-use solutions that combine functionality, visual appeal, and sustainability and market penetration.

  • Financial Management: Transparent financial reporting and budgeting empower owners to make informed investment financing decisions.


According to Minoia, the decision to extend services to third-party owners came in response to demand from industry partners. "Our brokers, attorneys, and development partners have been asking us to provide real estate services beyond our own portfolio," he said. "As an owner and operator ourselves, we understand what makes property management, planning and construction truly effective—and cost-efficient."

By offering local, professional, and experienced management supported by an established team of trusted vendors, Diversified Properties is addressing a key need in today's market: personalized, responsive service from a firm that understands the business from an owner's point of view.

Recent assignments include the management of a13-building flex industrial park and 175,000 sq. ft. of Morris County office buildings, reflecting the diversity and scale of assets now managed by the Diversified Properties team.

Learn more about Diversified Property Management services by visiting: https://www.diversifiedproperties.com/services/.

About Diversified Properties, LLC
Diversified Properties is one of the region's most experienced commercial/residential real estate developers and owners with a diverse portfolio of high-quality, value-add assets under management and in the pipeline throughout the northeast. Diversified Properties' veteran team of real estate professionals leverages its entrepreneurial approach and multi-disciplinary in-house capabilities to capitalize on opportunistic ground-up development and redevelopment projects in key growth markets. Driven by a passion for building, Diversified Properties leverages its extensive hands-on experience to drive value and create spaces where businesses and communities can thrive.

Follow Diversified on Facebook at facebook.com/DiversifiedPropertiesLLC, LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/diversifiedproperties, and Twitter at twitter.com/DivPropNJ.

Contact
Allison Brown, Design 446
***@design446.com
End
Source:Diversified Properties LLC
Email:***@design446.com Email Verified
Tags:Property Management
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Montville - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Services
