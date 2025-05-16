Follow on Google News
Diversified Properties Expands Property Management Division
Diversified Properties, LLC offers new services to third-party property owners
By: Diversified Properties LLC
"Our mission at Diversified Properties is to create living and employment spaces that enrich the lives of our tenants," said Nicholas W. Minoia, Managing Member of Diversified Properties, LLC. "We have a talented management team and have opportunities that we are actively pursuing. This expansion is a natural progression of our long-term vision."
Diversified Properties' expanded Property Management services are tailored to a broad range of asset types, including flex industrial, multi-family, office, and retail properties. The division offers:
According to Minoia, the decision to extend services to third-party owners came in response to demand from industry partners. "Our brokers, attorneys, and development partners have been asking us to provide real estate services beyond our own portfolio," he said. "As an owner and operator ourselves, we understand what makes property management, planning and construction truly effective—and cost-efficient."
By offering local, professional, and experienced management supported by an established team of trusted vendors, Diversified Properties is addressing a key need in today's market: personalized, responsive service from a firm that understands the business from an owner's point of view.
Recent assignments include the management of a13-building flex industrial park and 175,000 sq. ft. of Morris County office buildings, reflecting the diversity and scale of assets now managed by the Diversified Properties team.
Learn more about Diversified Property Management services by visiting: https://www.diversifiedproperties.com/
About Diversified Properties, LLC
Diversified Properties is one of the region's most experienced commercial/residential real estate developers and owners with a diverse portfolio of high-quality, value-add assets under management and in the pipeline throughout the northeast. Diversified Properties' veteran team of real estate professionals leverages its entrepreneurial approach and multi-disciplinary in-house capabilities to capitalize on opportunistic ground-up development and redevelopment projects in key growth markets. Driven by a passion for building, Diversified Properties leverages its extensive hands-on experience to drive value and create spaces where businesses and communities can thrive.
Follow Diversified on Facebook at facebook.com/
Contact
Allison Brown, Design 446
***@design446.com
