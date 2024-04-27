Follow on Google News
L-Tron to Exhibit at the upcoming Chesapeake Bay Division IAI Conference (CBDIAI)
By: L-Tron
Julianne Pangal will be attending and representing L-Tron at this year's event. She will be available to demo OSCR360 and answer any questions about the patented system for crime scene investigation.
More About OSCR360
Law enforcement agencies throughout the country utilize OSCR360 to capture, store, organize, and present a wide variety of crime scenes, including homicides, suicides, unattended or suspicious deaths, burglaries, car crashes, school documentation and more.
L-Tron has gathered feedback from OSCR360 users throughout the Chesapeake Bay area:
About L-Tron
L-Tron has partnered with public safety organizations for over 20 years. We are honored to support the law enforcement community by sponsoring and attending conferences, providing unmatched 24/7/365 service and support for our OSCR360 customers, and developing equipment and technology built from the voices of officers and investigators. Your Success is our Purpose!
Media Contact
L-Torn
info@l-tron.com
