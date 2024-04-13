Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
L-Tron to Support and Attend upcoming ESLETS NY Traffic Safety Conference
By: L-Tron
Hosted by the New York State Police, the goal of the annual ESLETS conference is to train agencies on highway safety measures and to encourage cooperation between agencies throughout the state. The 2024 Conference represents the 10th ESLETS Conference that L-Tron has supported, with Julianne Pangal and Gabrielle Struzik attending as L-Tron representatives.
"I am really looking forward to attending my first law enforcement conference with L-Tron," says Struzik, a new L-Tron team member. "ESLETS has always been a special event for our team - it gives us the opportunity to reconnect with officers from communities throughout New York. I'm honored to be a part of it this year."
Pangal and Struzik will be available throughout the conference to demo L-Tron's 4910LR Driver's License Reader for electronic citations and crash reports, as well as the OSCR360 System for crime scene investigations and emergency pre-planning.
The 4910LR Driver's License Reader facilitates the completion of efficient, accurate paperwork from within the patrol vehicle. The 4910LR is used by agencies across the country to eliminate human error, reduce ticket dismissals, and get off the roadside as safely and quickly as possible.
The 4910LR's Magnetic Mount secures the 4910LR back into position after scanning driver's licenses and vehicle registration barcodes. Rated for up to 70lbs of force, the Mag Mount keeps the scanner safely secured in the event of a crash or incident.
L-Tron also supplies a wide array of additional patrol car equipment (https://www.l-
The OSCR360 System assists investigators and reconstructionists by capturing any crime scene in 360-degrees, then storing and organizing digital evidence into a comprehensive case file. OSCR360 excels at capturing every detail from the scene, including the driver's perspective and aerial views.
Law enforcement agencies also employ OSCR360 for courtroom presentation search warrant documentation, witness testimony, active threat preparation and response, and training opportunities.
About L-Tron
L-Tron(https://www.L-
We are a proud New York State business and we are privileged to "Back the Blue" in our own state, as well as in all 50 states nationwide, through a variety of educational events, non-profit sponsorships, and more. Your feedback matters because "Your Success is our Purpose."
Media Contact
L-Tron
info@l-tron.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse