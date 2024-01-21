 

L-Tron Sponsors 2024 International Forensic Photography Symposium

By: L-Tron
 
TORONTO - Jan. 25, 2024 - PRLog -- The L-Tron team sponsored and presented at the third annual International Forensic Photography Symposium, which took place virtually from January 22-25, 2024. The symposium covered the latest and most advanced forensic photography solutions and techniques in the industry. L-Tron's Andrew McNeill, an experienced forensics photographer of over 20 years, presented a talk, "Spherical Photography for Crime Scene Documentation," at 1:30 PM on January 24.

While traditional forensic photography remains a valuable tool, spherical photography addresses two key limitations of traditional photography: spatial context and immersion within the scene. Spherical photography with OSCR360 not only adds unmatched depth and perspective to crime scene photographs, but the OSCR360 system also integrates GPS data and allows investigators to incorporate digital evidence into their project to create an impactful virtual walkthrough of the crime scene.

McNeil's presentation guided participants through the process of using OSCR360 throughout an investigation (https://www.l-tron.com/oscr360-crime-scene-investigations), beginning at live scenes, and into the courtroom. He illustrated how the patented OSCR360 effectively documents crime, crash, arson (https://www.l-tron.com/oscr360-arson-investigation), and environmental scenes. Then OSCR360 allows users to store and organize additional digital evidence from the case.

Find out more about how OSCR360 organizes and presents the facts of the case for investigators, prosecutors, and jurors at www.L-Tron.com/OSCR360.

L-Tron was proud to be a Bronze Level sponsor for this year's International Forensic Photography Symposium.

About L-Tron

For two decades, L-Tron has partnered with public safety agencies to provide technology solutions built from your voice. We are a proud New York State business, and we are honored to "Back the Blue" in our own state, as well as in all 50 states and Canada, through a variety of educational events, non-profit sponsorships, and more. Your feedback matters because "Your Success is our Purpose."

Media Contact
info@l-tron.com
Source:L-Tron
Email:***@l-tron.com Email Verified
Tags:Photography symposium
Industry:Photography
Location:Toronto - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Events
