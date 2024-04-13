Follow on Google News
L-Tron to Attend and Sponsor SC IAI Investigators Conference
By: L-Tron
This year's conference will be held at Rock Hill's Sports and Event Center and feature notable guest speakers, panel discussions, networking opportunities and more. L-Tron will sponsor a break in the Vendor's Hall for conference participants. L-Tron team member Julianne Pangal will be available to demo L-Tron's patented OSCR360 to attendees throughout the duration of the show.
The OSCR360 System is your partner at crime scenes and beyond. OSCR360 serves as a powerful and effective tool throughout the entirety of an investigation and through prosecution. The system excels at overall scene documentation;
Stop by the L-Tron booth to see why hundreds of agencies nationwide are using OSCR360 to document and investigate homicides, unattended deaths, burglaries, kidnappings, crashes, arsons, search warrants, and more.
The SC IAI is a division of the International Association for Identification. The SC IAI conference is geared toward law enforcement, crime scene investigators, and others with a common interest in criminal identification. This year's SC IAI Keynote Speakers include Teresa Bryant of the Jupiter Police Department and Dr. Kenny Kinsey of Kenny Kinsey and Associates LLC. Bryant is a long time CSI and former Florida IAI President. They will share the investigation details of the "Thanksgiving Day massacre" and the "Super Bowl Sunday Shooting." Dr. Kinsey, with over two decades of crime scene and expert witness experience, will share his firsthand account as an expert witness for the 2021 Murdaugh murders.
L-Tron is honored to support the law enforcement and criminal justice communities by sponsoring and attending regional and international educational conferences. We are proud to back the blue and provide 24/7/365 support for our OSCR360 users. Your success is our purpose.
