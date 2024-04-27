Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
OSCR360 Team Returns from IAAI Fire Investigation Training Conference in Las Vegas, NV
By: L-Tron
L-Tron team member, Julianne Pangal reflected on the event, "I thoroughly enjoyed my second trip to the IAAI Training Conference. It was great to chat with so many fire investigators, and to show them how OSCR360 can assist their departments with everything from investigations to building documentation and training. It's so positive to hear stories from current customers who are using – and loving – OSCR360 on a regular basis. I'm already looking forward to the 2025 event in Atlantic City!"
A State Fire Marshal, and current OSCR360 user, stopped by the L-Tron booth at this year's IAAI fire investigation training conference. They shared some feedback on the system, "The [L-Tron] guys originally sold us on the camera. We didn't even realize how powerful the software was and what it could do until we received our OSCR360 System. We love OSCR360. We've used it on everything!"
Discover more about OSCR360
OSCR360 (https://www.L-
About L-Tron
For over twenty years, L-Tron has partnered with public safety agencies to provide purpose-built technology built from your voice. The patented OSCR360 was developed for our public safety clients, to whom we offer 24/7/365 technical support. We are proud to participate in and sponsor public safety training events and non-profit organizations nationwide. "Your Success is our Purpose."
Media Contact
L-Tron
info@l-tron.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse