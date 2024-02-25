Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
ASA's Spring Fair Value Conference Reveals Cutting-Edge Insights and Expert Presenter Lineup
By: ASA
Event Sessions:
Big 4 Leadership Panel
Myron Marcinkowski, Managing Director/North American Leader of Valuation Services at Kroll Inc.
Josh Putnam, Principal at Ernst & Young LLP, Manish Choudhary, ASA, Partner at Deloitte
Martin Mazin, Partner, Valuation & Business Modeling Services at KPMG
Andrew Pappania, Principal at PwC
Understanding and Measuring Risk
Aswath Damodaran, Professor of Finance at Stern School of Business at New York University
Estimating Technological Obsolescence Part II – A Deep Dive
William Johnston, ASA, CEO & Senior Managing Director at Empire Valuation Consultants
Fund Panel
Mark Shayne, ASA, CPA, ABV, CGMA, Sr. Managing Director & Practice Leader, Portfolio Valuation Svs. at Empire Valuation Consultants
Craig Terboss, Partner Corporate Finance Group at Eisner Advisory Group LLC.
ESG and Investor Returns: Why Should We Care?
Carla S. Nunes, Managing Director at Kroll Inc
Valuing Performance Based Incentive Units
Josh Schaeffer, Ph.D., Managing Director at Equity Methods
James Milne, Manager, Valuation Services at Equity Methods
Event Sponsors: Empire Valuation Consultants & EisnerAmper
"I am thrilled to be chairing this conference again in 2024! Each year the conference just gets better and better, and this year is no exception. Our thought leaders will present cutting-edge topics that matter the most to valuation professionals, including some concepts that have not been discussed often in the past. Whether you join us in person or virtually, this event promises invaluable insights and networking opportunities."
For more information or to register for the ASA's Spring Fair Value Conference visit ASA online at https://bit.ly/
ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization that represents all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or their free Find an Appraiser Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.
Contact
Todd Paradis
***@appraisers.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse