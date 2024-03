ASA's Spring Fair Value Conference Reveals Cutting-Edge Insights and Expert Presenter Lineup

By: ASA

End

-- The highly anticipated 2024 ASA Spring Fair Value Conference is set for April 25, 2024. This premier educational and networking opportunity brings together preeminent thought leaders to explore the latest trends and developments in fair value. Attendees can earn up to 8 hours of CE/CPE credit.Event Sessions:Myron Marcinkowski, Managing Director/North American Leader of Valuation Services at Kroll Inc.Josh Putnam, Principal at Ernst & Young LLP, Manish Choudhary, ASA, Partner at DeloitteMartin Mazin, Partner, Valuation & Business Modeling Services at KPMGAndrew Pappania, Principal at PwCAswath Damodaran, Professor of Finance at Stern School of Business at New York UniversityWilliam Johnston, ASA, CEO & Senior Managing Director at Empire Valuation ConsultantsMark Shayne, ASA, CPA, ABV, CGMA, Sr. Managing Director & Practice Leader, Portfolio Valuation Svs. at Empire Valuation ConsultantsCraig Terboss, Partner Corporate Finance Group at Eisner Advisory Group LLC.Carla S. Nunes, Managing Director at Kroll IncJosh Schaeffer, Ph.D., Managing Director at Equity MethodsJames Milne, Manager, Valuation Services at Equity MethodsEvent Sponsors: Empire Valuation Consultants & EisnerAmpersaid Conference Chair, William Johnston, ASA | Empire Valuation ConsultantsFor more information or to register for thevisit ASA online at https://bit.ly/ 3UMRgjO or call (800) 272-8258.ABOUT ASAASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization that represents all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or their free Find an Appraiser Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.