 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Appraiser
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Herndon
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2024
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
21
February 2024
2928272625

Follow on Google News

ASA's Spring Fair Value Conference Reveals Cutting-Edge Insights and Expert Presenter Lineup

By: ASA
 
HERNDON, Va. - Feb. 29, 2024 - PRLog -- The highly anticipated 2024 ASA Spring Fair Value Conference is set for April 25, 2024. This premier educational and networking opportunity brings together preeminent thought leaders to explore the latest trends and developments in fair value. Attendees can earn up to 8 hours of CE/CPE credit.

Event Sessions:

Big 4 Leadership Panel
Myron Marcinkowski, Managing Director/North American Leader of Valuation Services at Kroll Inc.
Josh Putnam, Principal at Ernst & Young LLP, Manish Choudhary, ASA, Partner at Deloitte
Martin Mazin, Partner, Valuation & Business Modeling Services at KPMG
Andrew Pappania, Principal at PwC

Understanding and Measuring Risk
Aswath Damodaran, Professor of Finance at Stern School of Business at New York University

Estimating Technological Obsolescence Part II – A Deep Dive
William Johnston, ASA, CEO & Senior Managing Director at Empire Valuation Consultants

Fund Panel
Mark Shayne, ASA, CPA, ABV, CGMA, Sr. Managing Director & Practice Leader, Portfolio Valuation Svs. at Empire Valuation Consultants
Craig Terboss, Partner Corporate Finance Group at Eisner Advisory Group LLC.

ESG and Investor Returns: Why Should We Care?
Carla S. Nunes, Managing Director at Kroll Inc

Valuing Performance Based Incentive Units
Josh Schaeffer, Ph.D., Managing Director at Equity Methods
James Milne, Manager, Valuation Services at Equity Methods

Event Sponsors: Empire Valuation Consultants & EisnerAmper

"I am thrilled to be chairing this conference again in 2024! Each year the conference just gets better and better, and this year is no exception. Our thought leaders will present cutting-edge topics that matter the most to valuation professionals, including some concepts that have not been discussed often in the past. Whether you join us in person or virtually, this event promises invaluable insights and networking opportunities." said Conference Chair, William Johnston, ASA | Empire Valuation Consultants

For more information or to register for the ASA's Spring Fair Value Conference visit ASA online at https://bit.ly/3UMRgjO or call (800) 272-8258.

ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization that represents all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or their free Find an Appraiser Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

Contact
Todd Paradis
***@appraisers.org
End
Source:ASA
Email:***@appraisers.org Email Verified
Tags:Appraiser
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Herndon - Virginia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
American Society of Appraisers PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Feb 29, 2024 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share