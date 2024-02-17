Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Unlocking Aircraft Appraisal Excellence: NAFA & ASA's Dynamic Program Soars in Tucson
By: ASA
This annual event is the ultimate hub for cutting-edge insights into equipment valuation.
Jointly sponsored by NAFA and ASA, this 1-day program offers aviation professionals critical updates on trends in aircraft appraisal and an overview of best practices. Whether a seasoned appraiser or new to the field, participants will gain valuable insights into the factors shaping the aircraft appraisal process across various markets.
The program includes a diverse range of sessions featuring expert presenters:
Platinum Event Sponsors: AIC Title Service, Embraer, Flying Finance, AirFleet Capital Inc, Aero Asset, Insured Aircraft Title Service, LLC.
"This program is a unique opportunity for aviation professionals to gain comprehensive insights into the evolving landscape of aircraft appraisal. We've curated a lineup of sessions and presenters that cater to both seasoned appraisers and those new to the field, providing a powerful overview of critical considerations in the appraisal process," said program chairman, Louis Seno, ASA.
For more information or to register for the NAFA/ASA Continuing Education Program, visit ASA online at https://bit.ly/
ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization that represents all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or their free Find an Appraiser Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.
Contact
Todd Paradis
***@appraisers.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse