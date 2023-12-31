Follow on Google News
ASA Announces New Professional Equivalency for ISTAT Members
By: ASA
ASA's PEECP now recognizes the following ISTAT credentials:
To view detailed information and guidelines, please refer to the following links:
Belonging to both ASA and ISTAT unlocks a myriad of benefits for members:
Unlock the combined benefits of membership in both ASA and ISTAT today with the following limited-time promotional offer:
Join by March 31 and ASA will waive the $150 application fee using code JOINTODAY. Additionally, new members will enjoy up to 15 months of membership for the price of 12.
For further information and to seize this opportunity, visit ASA's membership page (www.appraisers.org/
ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.
