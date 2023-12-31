ASA Announces New Professional Equivalency for ISTAT Members

By: ASA

QuickGuide for AM (ISTAT Certified Appraiser) - https://bit.ly/ 3NUpIEV

3NUpIEV QuickGuide for ASA (ISTAT Sr. Certified Appraiser) - https://bit.ly/ 3H9pNRp

-- ASA announces the expansion of its Professional Education Equivalency Certification Program (PEECP) for Machinery and Technical Specialties (MTS) by including two esteemed credentials from the International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading (ISTAT). This initiative allows holders of these ISTAT credentials to join ASA and apply their ISTAT Certifications toward the education and experience requirement outlined in ASA's accreditation process.ASA's PEECP now recognizes the following ISTAT credentials:To view detailed information and guidelines, please refer to the following links:Belonging to both ASA and ISTAT unlocks a myriad of benefits for members:Unlock the combined benefits of membership in both ASA and ISTAT today with the following limited-time promotional offer:Join by March 31 and ASA will waive the $150 application fee using code JOINTODAY. Additionally, new members will enjoy up to 15 months of membership for the price of 12.For further information and to seize this opportunity, visit ASA's membership page (www.appraisers.org/membership) or call (800) 272-8258. Join ASA today and elevate your professional journey!ABOUT ASAASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.