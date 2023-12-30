 

ASA to Host Personal Property Appraisal Virtual Summer Camp

By: ASA
 
HERNDON, Va. - Jan. 4, 2024 - PRLog -- ASA announces the opening of registration for its new 2024 ASA Personal Property Appraisal Virtual Summer Camp to be held July 15 – August 30, 2024.

This accelerated, intense, four-week virtual education program provides all the essential skills needed to build a career in appraising fine and decorative art, antiques, vintage cars, furniture, jewelry, coins, stamps and other personal property. Participants will gain a full understanding of important legal and ethical aspects as provided in the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP) and by the IRS; Master critical valuation approaches and market research analysis and interpretation skills; Learn how to prepare thorough and compliant appraisal reports; Know and comprehend the latest tax laws pertinent to appraisals – All leading to the launch of an appraisal practice or career advancement. Completion of this rigorous program also satisfies ASA's educational requirements for accreditation making membership in ASA with more than 5,000 members an obvious next step.

The program includes four virtual courses held over four weeks, including:
  • PP201 - Introduction to Personal Property Valuation – July 15-19, 2024 (https://learn.appraisers.org/products/pp201-introduction-...)
  • PP202 - Development of a Personal Property Appraisal: Research and Analysis – July 29-August 2, 2024 (https://learn.appraisers.org/products/pp202-development-o...)
  • PP203 - Communication of a Personal Property Appraisal: Report Writing – August 12-16, 2024 (https://learn.appraisers.org/products/pp203-communication-of-a-personal-property-appraisal-report-writing-2)
  • PP204 - Personal Property Valuation: The Legal and Commercial Environments – August 26-30, 2024 (https://learn.appraisers.org/products/pp204-personal-property-valuation-the-legal-and-commercial-environments-2)

Courses will be presented online via Zoom and taught by a live instructor over three days with an exam on the fourth day. Students will meet virtually with the instructor over the internet and will engage in discussions, exercises, and post-session assignments. Courses were developed based on the appraisal practices and standards set by the congressionally authorized The Appraisal Foundation (TAF) and are taught by Accredited Senior Appraisers of the ASA. Upon completion, students will have taken the first step toward (a) becoming an appraiser or working as an appraisal expert in a gallery, auction house, or insurance company and (b) qualifying for eventual accreditation and membership in the ASA. Participants may register for the full four-course program or for individual courses.

Fees*:
  • Summer Camp Program: $3,080 member; $3,280 non-member – A $500 savings
  • Individual Courses: $895 member; $945 non-member

Registration and complete event details available online (https://learn.appraisers.org/products/2024-personal-property-appraisal-summer-camp#tab-product_tab_overview) or by contacting ASA at (800) 272-8258 or asainfo@appraisers.org.

Tuition grants available to eligible students. Apply online at https://www.appraisers.org/ASAEF (https://www.appraisers.org/about/educational-foundation-and-NAIFA-trust/asa-educational-foundation).

Source:ASA
Email:***@appraisers.org Email Verified
Tags:Appraiser
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Herndon - Virginia - United States
