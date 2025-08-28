News By Tag
Zoiko Orbit Launches: Seamless Global Travel Connectivity in 200+ Countries, Including Africa
By: Zoiko Orbit
Following a successful soft launch in August, Zoiko Orbit is now available to the public, delivering contract-free eSIM and SIM solutions in more than 200 countries and territories, including Africa, one of the fastest-growing travel and mobile data markets. Built on ZoikoNex, the Group's proprietary OSS/BSS platform, Zoiko Orbit provides travelers with instant, eco-conscious connectivity designed to eliminate the complexity and cost of roaming.
"Today we unlock true borderless connectivity — from New York to Nairobi, London to Lagos, and Paris to Cape Town," said Lennox McLeod, Executive Chairman of Zoiko Group. "Zoiko Orbit is more than technology. It is freedom, transparency, and a new standard for how people connect across continents."
Why Zoiko Orbit Stands Apart
Africa is central to Zoiko Orbit's vision. With a youth-driven, mobile-first population, Zoiko Orbit delivers:
Embedded in the Travel Ecosystem
Zoiko Orbit's plug-and-play APIs integrate at every stage of the travel journey:
Powered by ZoikoNex, Zoiko Orbit offers GSMA-standard eSIM provisioning, real-time usage monitoring, integrated billing, and strict privacy compliance with GDPR, CCPA, and PCI-DSS. Services are backed by Tier-1 MVNAs and regional partners worldwide.
Global Launch — Live Today
Zoiko Orbit plans are now available across North America, the United Kingdom and Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. Localized pricing, culturally tailored support, and expanded bundles will roll out in Q4 2025 — ensuring that from Cape Town to California, Zoiko Orbit delivers connectivity that feels local but works global.
About Zoiko Orbit
Zoiko Orbit is the global travel connectivity brand of Zoiko Communications Group Inc. It provides contract-free eSIM and SIM solutions across 200+ countries, empowering travelers with freedom, security, and control. With intelligent APIs, eco-conscious design, and Tier-1 infrastructure, Zoiko Orbit is redefining how the world stays connected.
About Zoiko Communications Group Inc.
Zoiko Communications Group Inc. powers next-generation MVNOs, telecom platforms, and global connectivity brands across the U.S., U.K., EMEA, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Backed by ZoikoTech Inc. and its ZoikoNex BSS, the Group builds secure, scalable, and ethical telecom ecosystems serving travelers, enterprises, and digital citizens worldwide.
