 
News By Tag
* Global Travel Connectivity
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Telecom
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sacramento
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2025
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
321
August 2025
31302928

Zoiko Orbit Launches: Seamless Global Travel Connectivity in 200+ Countries, Including Africa

By:
 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sept. 1, 2025 - PRLog -- On Labor Day, Zoiko Communications Group Inc., the telecom innovation arm of Zoiko Group, announces the commercial launch of Zoiko Orbit, its global travel connectivity platform.

Following a successful soft launch in August, Zoiko Orbit is now available to the public, delivering contract-free eSIM and SIM solutions in more than 200 countries and territories, including Africa, one of the fastest-growing travel and mobile data markets. Built on ZoikoNex, the Group's proprietary OSS/BSS platform, Zoiko Orbit provides travelers with instant, eco-conscious connectivity designed to eliminate the complexity and cost of roaming.

"Today we unlock true borderless connectivity — from New York to Nairobi, London to Lagos, and Paris to Cape Town," said Lennox McLeod, Executive Chairman of Zoiko Group. "Zoiko Orbit is more than technology. It is freedom, transparency, and a new standard for how people connect across continents."

Why Zoiko Orbit Stands Apart
  • One click, 200+ countries — Instant eSIM activation
  • No roaming shock — Transparent pricing, zero hidden fees
  • Eco-conscious — Digital onboarding reduces plastic SIM waste
  • Tier-1 infrastructure — Carrier-grade reliability powered by ZoikoNex
  • Global support — 24/7 multilingual assistance
Connecting Africa — A Strategic Priority

Africa is central to Zoiko Orbit's vision. With a youth-driven, mobile-first population, Zoiko Orbit delivers:
  • Affordable data for African travelers abroad
  • Inbound connectivity for tourists across African destinations
  • Partnerships with airlines, fintechs, and mobility providers in Lagos, Nairobi, Johannesburg, and Accra
"Africa is not an afterthought — it is a cornerstone," said Junior Taylor, Global Commercial Director. "Zoiko Orbit is engineered for Lagos as much as London, Nairobi as much as New York. Wherever travelers move, Orbit moves with them."

Embedded in the Travel Ecosystem

Zoiko Orbit's plug-and-play APIs integrate at every stage of the travel journey:
  • Airlines & Loyalty Programs — Seamless activation at check-in
  • Online Travel Agencies — White-label eSIM offerings
  • Insurers — Bundled travel protection with connectivity
  • Hotels & Mobility Brands — Guest-ready access on arrival
Enterprise-Grade, Future-Ready

Powered by ZoikoNex, Zoiko Orbit offers GSMA-standard eSIM provisioning, real-time usage monitoring, integrated billing, and strict privacy compliance with GDPR, CCPA, and PCI-DSS. Services are backed by Tier-1 MVNAs and regional partners worldwide.

Global Launch — Live Today

Zoiko Orbit plans are now available across North America, the United Kingdom and Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. Localized pricing, culturally tailored support, and expanded bundles will roll out in Q4 2025 — ensuring that from Cape Town to California, Zoiko Orbit delivers connectivity that feels local but works global.

About Zoiko Orbit

Zoiko Orbit is the global travel connectivity brand of Zoiko Communications Group Inc. It provides contract-free eSIM and SIM solutions across 200+ countries, empowering travelers with freedom, security, and control. With intelligent APIs, eco-conscious design, and Tier-1 infrastructure, Zoiko Orbit is redefining how the world stays connected.

About Zoiko Communications Group Inc.

Zoiko Communications Group Inc. powers next-generation MVNOs, telecom platforms, and global connectivity brands across the U.S., U.K., EMEA, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Backed by ZoikoTech Inc. and its ZoikoNex BSS, the Group builds secure, scalable, and ethical telecom ecosystems serving travelers, enterprises, and digital citizens worldwide.

🌐 www.zoikoorbit.com
🤝 Partner Pack: www.zoikoorbit.com/partners

Media Contact
Zoiko Orbit
info@zoikoorbit.com
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@zoikoorbit.com Email Verified
Tags:Global Travel Connectivity
Industry:Telecom
Location:Sacramento - California - United States
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Zoiko Orbit News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Sep 01, 2025 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share