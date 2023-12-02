Follow on Google News
ASA to Discuss Valuations for Financial Reporting from an IFRS Perspective in Upcoming Webinar
By: ASA
As the landscape of financial reporting valuations evolves, this comprehensive webinar aims to delve into the intricacies of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and their application in the realm of MTS (or real estate) appraisal. Led by esteemed speaker Douglas Krieser, Managing Director at Valcon Partners, Ltd., the session will cover a multitude of pertinent topics crucial for MTS appraisers to navigate the complexities of financial reporting under IFRS standards.
This webinar will offer insights into critical standards like IFRS 3, IFRS 13, IAS 16, IAS 36, and IFRS 5, along with a deep dive into fair value measurements, asset valuation, impairment, team dynamics, and essential reporting and audit processes.
Designed for MTS (or real estate) appraisers seeking a comprehensive understanding of financial reporting under IFRS standards, this webinar will award attendees 2.4 Continuing Education (CE) hours upon completion.
Registration is available online at https://bit.ly/
ABOUT Douglas Krieser, Managing Director | Valcon Partners, Ltd.
Douglas Krieser, ASA FRICS has performed valuations for over 34 years. He is the Managing Director at Valcon Partners, Ltd. He is a past president of the American Society of Appraisers (ASA), the past Chair of the Board of Examiners, has served on the MTS Committee and on various committees and task forces for both the ASA and the Appraisal Foundation. He has been teaching and writing ASA courses, webinars, and presentations for over 18 years.
The majority of his career has been spent performing valuations for financial reporting, ad valorem tax, and litigation purposes. Mr. Krieser has performed and supervised valuations throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and South America. In addition to his valuation experience, Mr. Krieser is regarded as an expert witness and has testified in several states regarding personal property tax matters and in federal bankruptcy court.
In addition to authoring articles for various value-related publications and being a contributing author to various textbooks published by the ASA, Mr. Krieser has presented at national conferences on a variety of valuation and regulatory-related topics.
In addition to his membership in the ASA, Mr. Krieser is a Fellow of The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.
Contact
Todd Paradis
***@appraisers.org
