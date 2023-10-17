 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* #laboratory Failure
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2023
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413

Follow on Google News

QA Expert Daryl Guberman Exposes Wuhan Bio-Level-4 And Other Laboratory Certification

With most Americans eyeing China with much-deserved suspicion, the Quality Certification world finds itself very much in the clutches of Chinese state actors. In the complex and intricate domain of quality control, one name stands tall Daryl Guberman
By:
 
NEW YORK - Oct. 17, 2023 - PRLog -- Quality Accreditation bodies are operating under head shaking conditions with shocking ties and associations. ANSI-ANAB is a good example, tied in with a near unbelievable recent laboratory certification scheme. Industry expert and authority Daryl Guberman is bringing the truth to the public in two new videos. The videos, titled, "Underwriter For Wuhan Lab ANSI-ANAB Responsible For Failure in Laboratory Processes Protocolshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r1iUJzYaAFY and "ILAC-Industrial Acronym-"Is Laboratory Accreditation Credible" QA Expert Daryl Guberman Says—NOPE https://youtu.be/8RZCxVT1T_g are packed with information that is next to impossible to deny. Guberman, who is the founder of Guberman-PMC, brings remarkable experience in the area of quality certification concerns to the table that few people share.



He is also a committed American patriot who understands the dangers posed by things like Chinese, Iranian, Pakistani, and other hostile national influence (or control) in the quality field and beyond.

"This laboratory certification scheme is really reprehensible in all of the worst ways," commented the always driven and passionate Guberman. "ANSI, ANAB, and the rest of these related organizations are a huge danger both to our country and to the companies that they are accrediting poorly. Check out my two latest videos to really see behind the veil." Guberman went on to say quality certification is about consistency and Ms. Pamela Sales VP of Forensics at ANSI-ANAB under deposition in Austin Texas (2017) stated "there is no commonly agreed-upon set of standards that forensics labs around the country have to follow. Instead, there are informal guidelines that labs can choose to follow or not" see here: https://www.austinmonitor.com/stories/2017/09/austins-cri... . Basically, saying Laboratories both National and International are in crisis, but they are still issuing certifications. An example of International Failure was in Wuhan China where head of the IAF (International Accreditation Forum) & also CNAS ( China National Accreditation Services Xiao Jianhua Certified the Laboratory (2017) which failed see here: https://www.news10.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/623363817/in-2018-diplomats-warned-of-risky-coronavirus-experiments-in-wuhan-lab-no-one-listened/ .

Most companies operate under the illusion that the large Quality Certification organizations are American run and consider things like security and the United State's interest when operating. The truth is, and Guberman's YouTube channel

https://www.youtube.com/@darylguberman4242/videos

featured is perhaps the best place on the subject, these organizations are being controlled by Chinese nationals, with ties to the Chinese state dot Alternatives, like Guberman-PMC do exist, but knowledge of them needs to be spread far and wide dot

Daryl Guberman-CEO
daryltqrs@yahoo.com
203 556 1493

Contact
Daryl Guberman
daryltqrs@yahoo.com
203556 1493
***@guberman-gpmc.com
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@guberman-gpmc.com Email Verified
Tags:#laboratory Failure
Industry:Business
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 17, 2023
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Oct 17, 2023 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share