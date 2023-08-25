 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Crime Scene Investigations
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Place
* National Harbor
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2023
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625

Follow on Google News

L-Tron Returns from 2023 International Association for Identification (IAI) Conference

By: L-Tron
 
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. - Aug. 29, 2023 - PRLog -- The L-Tron team has returned from a successful 2023 International Association for Identification (IAI) Conference in National Harbor, Maryland. L-Tron's patented OSCR360 crime scene investigation and courtroom presentation system received positive feedback throughout the duration of the event. The company's Andy McNeill, an IAI Senior Crime Scene Analyst and 20-year law enforcement veteran, presented a session entitled, "Something from Nothing: Building a Courtroom Presentation with Limited Scene Documentation."

L-Tron has proudly supported numerous international and regional IAI conferences over the years. The 2023 conference provided law enforcement and forensic scientists with educational and training opportunities, as well as a look at some of the latest crime investigation technologies on the market today. Many current OSCR360 customers stopped by the L-Tron booth to share their success stories, while prospective customers asked plenty of questions and enjoyed demoing the system.

"Andy and I really enjoyed our time at the IAI Conference this past August," said L-Tron's Julianne Pangal. "Some of our customers shared how they've used OSCR360 to replace their crime scene videography, while others mentioned how OSCR360 has been easier, more affordable, and more practical to use than a laser scanner for tasks like search warrant documentation, emergency preparedness planning, and scene documentation. A big thanks to the IAI and each person who took the time to stop by our booth this year. We are already looking forward to next year's event in Reno, NV,"

At crime, crash and fire scenes, investigators first use OSCR360 (https://www.L-Tron.com/OSCR360) to capture, organize and store time- and location-stamped 360-degree spherical photographs. Additional pieces of digital evidence are added to the 360-photos as "Points of Interest," resulting in a comprehensive virtual walkthrough of each scene so that no detail is left to the imagination. OSCR360 is partnering with hundreds of agencies nationwide for investigation and courtroom prosecution, as well as for active shooter and emergency preparedness.

Additional Information

The International Association for Identification, or IAI, is recognized around the globe for its advancement of forensics through education. To learn more about the IAI, please visit https://www.theiai.org/

About L-Tron

For two decades, L-Tron has partnered with public safety agencies to provide technology solutions built from your voice. We are a proud New York State business and we are honored to "Back the Blue" in our own state, as well as in all 50 states nationwide and Canada, through a variety of educational events, non-profit sponsorships, and more. Your feedback truly matters because "Your Success is our Purpose."

Contact
L-Tron
***@l-tron.com
End
Source:L-Tron
Email:***@l-tron.com Email Verified
Tags:Crime Scene Investigations
Industry:Government
Location:National Harbor - Maryland - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
L-Tron Corporation PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Aug 29, 2023 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share