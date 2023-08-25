Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
L-Tron Returns from 2023 International Association for Identification (IAI) Conference
By: L-Tron
L-Tron has proudly supported numerous international and regional IAI conferences over the years. The 2023 conference provided law enforcement and forensic scientists with educational and training opportunities, as well as a look at some of the latest crime investigation technologies on the market today. Many current OSCR360 customers stopped by the L-Tron booth to share their success stories, while prospective customers asked plenty of questions and enjoyed demoing the system.
"Andy and I really enjoyed our time at the IAI Conference this past August," said L-Tron's Julianne Pangal. "Some of our customers shared how they've used OSCR360 to replace their crime scene videography, while others mentioned how OSCR360 has been easier, more affordable, and more practical to use than a laser scanner for tasks like search warrant documentation, emergency preparedness planning, and scene documentation. A big thanks to the IAI and each person who took the time to stop by our booth this year. We are already looking forward to next year's event in Reno, NV,"
At crime, crash and fire scenes, investigators first use OSCR360 (https://www.L-
Additional Information
The International Association for Identification, or IAI, is recognized around the globe for its advancement of forensics through education. To learn more about the IAI, please visit https://www.theiai.org/
About L-Tron
For two decades, L-Tron has partnered with public safety agencies to provide technology solutions built from your voice. We are a proud New York State business and we are honored to "Back the Blue" in our own state, as well as in all 50 states nationwide and Canada, through a variety of educational events, non-profit sponsorships, and more. Your feedback truly matters because "Your Success is our Purpose."
Contact
L-Tron
***@l-tron.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse