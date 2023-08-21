 

ASA to Explore Art Conservation in New Webinar

By: ASA
 
HERNDON, Va. - Aug. 26, 2023 - PRLog -- ASA is set to explore the topic of art conservation in an upcoming 1-hour webinar entitled "Preserving the Past: Case Studies in Art Conservation" on Thursday, September 21, 2023, from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm ET.

The featured presenter will be Heather Becker, CEO of The Conservation Center, who will be joined by members of the conservation team, and will delve into compelling case studies that highlight the unique challenges encountered during the treatment of different works of art. The session will also offer an opportunity for attendees to participate in a question-and-answer segment.

Webinar is open to appraisers and allied professionals who are new to the field of conservators or would like a deeper understanding of how conservators approach their work, the best practices of conservators, and determine conservation options for damaged artwork.

The Conservation Center is the largest privately held art conservation laboratory in the United States, The Conservation Center employs a multidisciplinary approach, encompassing a team of conservation specialists with expertise in various areas, such as antique and fine furniture, frames, and gilding, murals, objects and sculpture, antique heirlooms, paintings, photographs, rare books, textiles, and works of art on paper. For more information about The Conservation Center, visit http://www.theconservationcenter.com or call (800) 250-6919.

Registration is available at https://bit.ly/3KTqL6D or by calling (800) 272-8258.

Media Contact
Todd Paradis
***@appraisers.org
703-733-2124
End
Source:ASA
Email:***@appraisers.org Email Verified
Tags:Art Conservation
Industry:Arts
Location:Herndon - Virginia - United States
American Society of Appraisers PRs
