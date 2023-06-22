 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Investigations
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Austin
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2023
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
28272625242322

Follow on Google News

L-Tron & the OSCR360 Team Return from Texas Crime Scene Investigators' Conference

By: L-Tron
 
AUSTIN, Texas - June 26, 2023 - PRLog -- The L-Tron team has returned from a successful visit to the Texas Division of the International Association for Identification's (IAI) Conference. The event took place from June 7-8, 2023 at the Holiday Inn Austin Town Lake. L-Tron's John Dobies and Julianne Pangal attended the conference alongside dozens of law enforcement officers, crime scene investigators, and detectives from around the country, demonstrating the patented OSCR360 and presenting a case study to conference participants. OSCR360 received plenty of attention from current and prospective clients.

"We had a great time in Texas for the IAI Conference and appreciate the warm welcome we received," said Pangal. "Several of the investigators we talked to mentioned past cases they wished they would have had OSCR360 for, such as documenting a scene with skeletal remains and capturing the interior of a vehicle. The consensus was that OSCR360 is a powerful tool for walking someone through a crime scene. One of our current customers even stopped by to talk about getting another OSCR360 for their agency because they love it so much!"

On Wednesday, June 7, Dobies had the opportunity to present his, "HRSI: Hunting-Related Shooting Incident Property Damage Case" to a well-attended audience. Participants were engaged throughout the presentation and asked many questions about the case and the OSCR360 system (https://www.l-tron.com/oscr360-crime-scene-investigations)

L-Tron has been a proud supporter of numerous IAI regional and international conferences over the years. As a partner to thousands of public safety agencies nationwide, L-Tron provides purpose-built technology solutions that help agencies serve and protect their communities. In addition to OSCR360, L-Tron's 4910LR Driver's License Reader and wide range of eCitation equipment assist patrol officers during roadside traffic stops.

About the TX Division of the IAI

To discover more about the Texas Division of the IAI and the 2023 Conference, please visit https://tdiai.wildapricot.org/.

About L-Tron

For two decades, L-Tron has partnered with public safety agencies to provide technology solutions built from your voice. We are a proud New York State business and we are honored to "Back the Blue" in all 50 states nationwide, through a variety of educational events, non-profit sponsorships, and more. "Your Success is our Purpose."

Media Contact
L-Tron
info@l-tron.com
End
Source:L-Tron
Email:***@l-tron.com Email Verified
Tags:Investigations
Industry:Technology
Location:Austin - Texas - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
L-Tron Corporation News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Jun 26, 2023 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share