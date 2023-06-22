Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
L-Tron & the OSCR360 Team Return from Texas Crime Scene Investigators' Conference
By: L-Tron
"We had a great time in Texas for the IAI Conference and appreciate the warm welcome we received," said Pangal. "Several of the investigators we talked to mentioned past cases they wished they would have had OSCR360 for, such as documenting a scene with skeletal remains and capturing the interior of a vehicle. The consensus was that OSCR360 is a powerful tool for walking someone through a crime scene. One of our current customers even stopped by to talk about getting another OSCR360 for their agency because they love it so much!"
On Wednesday, June 7, Dobies had the opportunity to present his, "HRSI: Hunting-Related Shooting Incident Property Damage Case" to a well-attended audience. Participants were engaged throughout the presentation and asked many questions about the case and the OSCR360 system (https://www.l-
L-Tron has been a proud supporter of numerous IAI regional and international conferences over the years. As a partner to thousands of public safety agencies nationwide, L-Tron provides purpose-built technology solutions that help agencies serve and protect their communities. In addition to OSCR360, L-Tron's 4910LR Driver's License Reader and wide range of eCitation equipment assist patrol officers during roadside traffic stops.
About the TX Division of the IAI
To discover more about the Texas Division of the IAI and the 2023 Conference, please visit https://tdiai.wildapricot.org/
About L-Tron
For two decades, L-Tron has partnered with public safety agencies to provide technology solutions built from your voice. We are a proud New York State business and we are honored to "Back the Blue" in all 50 states nationwide, through a variety of educational events, non-profit sponsorships, and more. "Your Success is our Purpose."
Media Contact
L-Tron
info@l-tron.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse