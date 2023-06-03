 

L-Tron's OSCR Team Arrives at the 2023 TX IAI Conference in Austin

By: L-Tron
 
AUSTIN, Texas - June 7, 2023 - PRLog -- The L-Tron team is attending the Texas Division of the International Association for Identification (IAI) Conference from June 7-8, 2023, and showcasing the OSCR360 system for crime scene investigation and prosecution. The annual conference, which is geared toward law enforcement and crime scene investigators, identification specialists, forensic scientists, and criminal identification students, is being held at the Holiday Inn Austin Town Lake.

L-Tron proudly supports numerous other international and regional IAI conferences however, this will be the first Texas division of the IAI event that the team will be attending. John Dobies and Julianne Pangal will be available throughout the conference to demonstrate the patented OSCR360 system, which captures, stores and presents crime scenes in 360-degrees.

L-Tron's Dobies will present his, "HRSI: Hunting-Related Shooting Incident Property Damage Case" on Wednesday, June 7 at 9:00 AM. Dobies, a certified NYS Lead Crime Technician and retired environmental conservation officer, has three decades of experience investigating crimes. He is also a respected college-level Wildlife Crime Scene Investigations and Forensics instructor.

Additional presentations at this year's Texas IAI Conference are scheduled on various topics, including counterfeit currency, forensics standards, latent print examination, vehicle processing, expert courtroom testimony, and more.

About OSCR360

OSCR360 (https://www.L-Tron.com/OSCR360) was built to capture and visually present the facts of a case, providing context to viewers via a virtual walkthrough of the crime scene. An OSCR project begins by capturing 360-degree images at a crime scene. Then, using OSCR's presentation software, investigators add individual pieces of digital evidence as clickable points of interest within each 360-photo. The result is a well-organized, comprehensive visual case file that can be used to virtually walkthrough the crime scene, share with prosecutors, and present to the jury during trial. OSCR360 is currently being used by hundreds of agencies nationwide for crime, crash, and fire scenes, as well as for emergency preparedness and officer training.

About L-Tron

L-Tron proudly supports Law Enforcement, partnering with thousands of agencies nationwide to provide technology built from officer and investigator feedback. In addition to the OSCR360 technology, L-Tron's 4910LR Driver's License Reader (https://www.L-Tron.com/4910lr-demo) and other eCitation equipment helps officers perform their roadside tasks efficiently and safely.

Media Contact
L-Tron
info@l-tron.com
End
Source:L-Tron
Email:***@l-tron.com Email Verified
Tags:Texas Law Enforcement
Industry:Government
Location:Austin - Texas - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
