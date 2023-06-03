Follow on Google News
L-Tron's OSCR Team Arrives at the 2023 TX IAI Conference in Austin
By: L-Tron
L-Tron proudly supports numerous other international and regional IAI conferences however, this will be the first Texas division of the IAI event that the team will be attending. John Dobies and Julianne Pangal will be available throughout the conference to demonstrate the patented OSCR360 system, which captures, stores and presents crime scenes in 360-degrees.
L-Tron's Dobies will present his, "HRSI: Hunting-Related Shooting Incident Property Damage Case" on Wednesday, June 7 at 9:00 AM. Dobies, a certified NYS Lead Crime Technician and retired environmental conservation officer, has three decades of experience investigating crimes. He is also a respected college-level Wildlife Crime Scene Investigations and Forensics instructor.
Additional presentations at this year's Texas IAI Conference are scheduled on various topics, including counterfeit currency, forensics standards, latent print examination, vehicle processing, expert courtroom testimony, and more.
About OSCR360
OSCR360 (https://www.L-
About L-Tron
L-Tron proudly supports Law Enforcement, partnering with thousands of agencies nationwide to provide technology built from officer and investigator feedback. In addition to the OSCR360 technology, L-Tron's 4910LR Driver's License Reader (https://www.L-
Media Contact
L-Tron
info@l-tron.com
