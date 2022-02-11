The classic arcade game is back in a modern version!

Snow Bros. Special comes to Nintendo Switch™ later this year!

Snow Bros. Special will be released for Nintendo Switch™.

Featuring two-player platform action.

Play as all the monsters in "Monster Challenge" mode!

A Collector's Edition with adorable plush figures and other goodies for fans!

--Snow Bros. is a classic platform game that was first released as an arcade game in 1990 by Toaplan, a Japanese development studio that was mainly famous for their shoot 'em up games. Critically acclaimed Snow Bros. was later released for several consoles and home computers. Being well-liked by players, Snow Bros. spawned a sequel on arcade. Snow Bros. gained cult status as a sought-after retro game after having been dormant since the '90s.30 years later it's time for the heroes Nick and Tom to return in a modern interpretation with the title Snow Bros. Special coming to Nintendo Switch. Snow Bros. Special has inherited the cute design and the feeling from the original arcade version but has been upgraded to make it even more fun. The game can be played by two players at the same time.Sung-Gil Yim, founder of CRT Games and executive producer of Snow Bros. Special says: "As a retro game fan, I'm honoured to be able to let old and new players rejoice Snow Bros. Retro games are filled with childhood memories and with Snow Bros. Special fans of the original game can rekindle their love. The original game's simple and intuitive controllers are reflected in Snow Bros. Special which makes it easy for new players to appreciate the game as they get to know Nick and Tom".New in Snow Bros. Special is the "Monster Challenge" mode in which you play as the monsters. Each monster has its own special moves and controls which will change how you play the game. Monster Challenge is included with the physical version and available as a separate DLC for the download version.Snow Bros. Special will be available both in a physical version through retailers carrying video games and digital download from the Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch. Clear River Games publishes the game in Europe and the physical version in North America, while Daewon Game Media Lab publishes the digital version in North America. The physical version will contain an instruction manual and three sticker sheets.Snow Bros. Special will be released this year, a release date will be announced shortly.One day, the peaceful country of Snow Land is suddenly invaded by King Artich of Kingdom Hotteda Kingdom! The twin princes of Snow Land, Nick and Tom, try to stop him, but in turn are transformed into snowmen by the curse of King Artich. The twin princesses, Puripuri and Puchipuchi are abducted and Snow Land began melting down and disappearing. Nick and Tom start their long journey to regain peace in Snow Land, rescue the princesses and lift the curse.