L-Tron to Exhibit OSCR360 Courtroom Presentation Software at National District Attorney Summit
By: L-Tron
At the Summit, L-Tron team members Alexandra Myers and Julianne Pangal will be in attendance and sharing L-Tron's OSCR360 Courtroom Presentation Software with District Attorneys. OSCR360 was purpose-built from the voice of law enforcement officers, jurors and prosecutors. OSCR captures 360-degree floor-to-ceiling photographs of a crime scene, then, users can tie all digital evidence together and provide context to the scene and where evidence was found. In the courtroom, Prosecutors present the case in a compelling, virtual walkthrough. Currently being used by agencies across the country, OSCR has assisted in achieving justice in high-profile cases, including the Craig Rideout trial. During this trial, OSCR was used to connect four suspects and over seven hundred pieces of evidence to the crime scenes involved in the case.
"L-Tron is excited to sponsor the NDAA Summit this month," says Julianne Pangal. "Alex and I look forward to connecting with prosecutors and investigators from the region during our time in Virginia Beach. If you haven't seen OSCR360 in action, we suggest you stop by and try using the system yourself – it is truly a game-changer for investigators and in the courtroom."
Additional Information:
The Summit, which is offered to prosecutors and law enforcement personnel, plans to focus on "Strategies to Address Violent Crime and Advancing Diversionary and Alternative Dispositioning Programming."
About L-Tron Corporation
L-Tron has partnered with thousands of public sector organizations nationwide for over two decades. We proudly "Back the Blue" and aim to help law enforcement and prosecutors serve justice in our communities. Founded in 1975, L-Tron focuses on voice of customer solutions by collaborating closely with the industries we serve to deliver the solutions they need to be successful.
