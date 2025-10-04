News By Tag
AI Trading Agent Achieves 116% Annualized Return on AAPL, AMD, NVDA, EBAY, STX
AI-Driven Trading Breakthrough: 116% Annualized Returns in 93 Days with Precision Breakout Strategies
By: Tickeron
Advanced AI-Powered Strategy
This AI trading robot leverages Tickeron's Financial Learning Models (FLMs), combining real-time market data with machine learning to detect high-probability breakout opportunities. Designed for aggressive intraday trading, it targets mega-cap tech stocks, utilizing a Breakout Acceleration Engine and High-Frequency Execution to capitalize on rapid market movements. Its Dynamic Profit Capture System aims for 4-7% gains per trade, while a Micro-Floating Stop-Loss System minimizes risk.
Optimized for Volatility
The agent thrives in high-volatility environments, scanning for setups around macro events and earnings reports. With a low volatility score and high profit-to-drawdown ratio, it suits traders seeking high returns with controlled risk. The system's medium open positions and low universe diversification score ensure focused exposure to high-liquidity tickers.
Unlocking Trading Potential with Tickeron
Sergey Savastiouk, Ph.D., CEO of Tickeron, stated, "Our FLMs empower traders with real-time insights, blending AI and technical analysis to navigate market volatility effectively."
Limited-Time Offer
Take advantage of Tickeron's Fall Sale, ending October 12, 2025:
View AI Agent: https://tickeron.com/
View all AI Agents: https://tickeron.com/
Contact
Serhii Bondarenko
***@tickeorn.com
