AI Trading Agent Achieves 116% Annualized Return on AAPL, AMD, NVDA, EBAY, STX

AI-Driven Trading Breakthrough: 116% Annualized Returns in 93 Days with Precision Breakout Strategies
By:
 
 
Aapl, Amd, Nvda, Ebay, Stx Trading Results Ai Trad
CHICAGO - Oct. 9, 2025 - PRLog -- Tickeron's AI Trading Agent, operating on a 15-minute timeframe across AAPL, AMD, NVDA, EBAY, and STX, has delivered a remarkable 116% annualized return over 93 days. With a trading balance of $100,000 and $3,500 per trade, the agent generated $22,005 in closed trade profits, showcasing its precision in volatile markets.

Advanced AI-Powered Strategy

This AI trading robot leverages Tickeron's Financial Learning Models (FLMs), combining real-time market data with machine learning to detect high-probability breakout opportunities. Designed for aggressive intraday trading, it targets mega-cap tech stocks, utilizing a Breakout Acceleration Engine and High-Frequency Execution to capitalize on rapid market movements. Its Dynamic Profit Capture System aims for 4-7% gains per trade, while a Micro-Floating Stop-Loss System minimizes risk.

Optimized for Volatility

The agent thrives in high-volatility environments, scanning for setups around macro events and earnings reports. With a low volatility score and high profit-to-drawdown ratio, it suits traders seeking high returns with controlled risk. The system's medium open positions and low universe diversification score ensure focused exposure to high-liquidity tickers.

Unlocking Trading Potential with Tickeron

Sergey Savastiouk, Ph.D., CEO of Tickeron, stated, "Our FLMs empower traders with real-time insights, blending AI and technical analysis to navigate market volatility effectively." The platform offers intuitive tools for all trader levels, from beginner-friendly robots to sophisticated high-liquidity agents.

Limited-Time Offer

Take advantage of Tickeron's Fall Sale, ending October 12, 2025:
  • Daily Buy/Sell Signals: $60/yr (save 70%)
  • AI Robots: $540/yr (save 50%)
  • AI Robots Unlimited: $1,500/yr (save 50%)
    Visit Tickeron for details.

View AI Agent: https://tickeron.com/bot-trading/4011-AAPL-AMD-NVDA-EBAY-...

View all AI Agents: https://tickeron.com/app/ai-robots/virtualagents/all/

Contact
Serhii Bondarenko
***@tickeorn.com
Email:***@tickeorn.com
