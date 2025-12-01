 
Valor Health Solutions Opens Johnson City Clinic, Expanding Access to Mental Health

By:
 
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - Dec. 5, 2025 - PRLog -- Valor Health Solutions, a veteran-founded and clinician-led behavioral health practice, today announced the opening of its Johnson City clinic at 508 Princeton Rd., Ste. 403, Johnson City, TN 37601. The new location offers advanced, evidence-based treatments for depression, PTSD, anxiety, and chronic pain syndromes, including ketamine-assisted therapy and integrative mental health services.

Valor Health Solutions was created to bridge the gap between traditional mental health care and innovative, research-informed treatments. While the organization has a deep commitment to serving veterans, first responders, and their families, the Johnson City clinic is open to all adults seeking high-quality, compassionate care.

"Countless individuals have pursued traditional mental health treatments without achieving the outcomes they hoped for. Being able to offer an innovative, therapy-led alternative is both meaningful and exciting, expanding the possibilities for those seeking a new path to healing," said Wes Wrather, CEO of Valor Health Solutions.

The Johnson City clinic is led locally by clinical lead Nikki Roberts, FNP, and Therapy Director Natalie Calcott, LCSW, and offers a coordinated range of services, including:
  • Ketamine infusion therapy for treatment-resistant depression, PTSD, anxiety, and certain chronic pain conditions
  • Spravato® (esketamine) therapy for treatment-resistant depression
  • Oral/sublingual ketamine protocols delivered under telehealth-supported medical supervision
  • Ketamine Psychotherapy and Psychotherapy through licensed mental health professionals
  • Wellness and integration support to help patients process treatment and build sustainable coping skills

"At Valor, safety is never an afterthought; it's the foundation," said Nikki Roberts, FNP, Director of Clinical Services at Valor Health Solutions – Johnson City. "We follow evidence-based protocols, conduct thorough medical and psychiatric evaluations, and stay with our patients throughout the process. This is not a quick fix; it's guided, structured care built around each individual's needs."

"Johnson City is a community where so many people are carrying invisible burdens," said Natalie Calcott, LCSW, Therapy Director at Valor Health Solutions. "My hope is that people here feel seen, safe, and supported as they do the hard, beautiful work of healing, not just during treatment, but in how they live their lives afterward."

Valor Health Solutions is in-network with many major commercial insurance plans and verifies benefits before treatment whenever possible. For patients who are underinsured or managing high deductibles, the clinic also offers flexible financing options and can help patients explore payment solutions.

"We know cost can be a barrier," said Roberts. "Our team helps patients understand their benefits, out-of-pocket costs, and financing options so they can make informed decisions about their care."

Patients, families, and referring providers can learn more or schedule an initial consultation by visiting ValorHealthConnect.com or calling the patient care line at (888) 214-2144.

Media Contact:

Valor Health Solutions

Email: media@valorhealthconnect.com

Phone: (888) 214-2144

Media Contact
Valor Health Solutions
***@valorhealthconnect.com
882142144
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@valorhealthconnect.com Email Verified
Tags:Ketamine Clinic
Industry:Health
Location:Johnson City - Tennessee - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
