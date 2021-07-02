News By Tag
L-Tron to Exhibit & Present at the Upcoming IAI Conference in Nashville, TN
By: L-Tron
McNeill's presentation, "The Big Picture: Adding Spherical Photography to your Crime Scene Training," will take place on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 1:00 PM. McNeill will discuss the workflow involved during a standard state crime scene training course at a New York State police academy. L-Tron's OSCR360 system was used at this training for mock crime scene processing and moot courtroom testimony. McNeill will share feedback from students and instructors who attended, as well as his personal observations.
McNeill, a retired Sheriff's Deputy with over 20 years of experience, has shared his expertise at conferences, training sessions and forensic photography courses nationwide. He is well-versed in the areas of crime scene investigation, collision reconstruction, latent fingerprint examination and has served as an expert witness during courtroom trials. McNeill has provided technical and consulting assistance to law enforcement agencies and has been instrumental in the development of NYS investigative photography curriculum. He holds a Master of Forensic Sciences degree, as well as ACTAR accreditation for collision reconstruction and IAI Senior Crime Scene Analyst certification.
The International Association for Identification is a world-renowned organization with over 7,000 members focused on advancing forensic disciplines through ongoing education. Learn more and register for the Nashville IAI conference here: https://na.eventscloud.com/
About L-Tron Corporation
L-Tron has partnered with thousands of public sector organizations nationwide for over two decades. Founded in 1975, L-Tron focuses on voice of customer solutions, meaning that we collaborate closely with the industries we serve to deliver the solutions they need to be successful.
