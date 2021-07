L-Tron to Exhibit & Present at the Upcoming IAI Conference in Nashville, TN

By: L-Tron

-- L-Tron will be speaking and exhibiting at the upcoming IAI Conference (International Association for Identification)in Nashville, TN. This annual conference is open to forensic and crime scene professionals, and is set to run from August 1-7th at the Gaylord Opryland Resort. L-Tron's Andrew McNeill will present on Wednesday, August 4th, and the L-Tron team will be exhibiting throughout the week at Booth 625.McNeill's presentation, "The Big Picture: Adding Spherical Photography to your Crime Scene Training," will take place on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 1:00 PM. McNeill will discuss the workflow involved during a standard state crime scene training course at a New York State police academy. L-Tron's OSCR360 system was used at this training for mock crime scene processing and moot courtroom testimony. McNeill will share feedback from students and instructors who attended, as well as his personal observations.McNeill, a retired Sheriff's Deputy with over 20 years of experience, has shared his expertise at conferences, training sessions and forensic photography courses nationwide. He is well-versed in the areas of crime scene investigation, collision reconstruction, latent fingerprint examination and has served as an expert witness during courtroom trials. McNeill has provided technical and consulting assistance to law enforcement agencies and has been instrumental in the development of NYS investigative photography curriculum. He holds a Master of Forensic Sciences degree, as well as ACTAR accreditation for collision reconstruction and IAI Senior Crime Scene Analyst certification.Developed from the voice of law enforcement investigators and prosecuting attorneys, OSCR360 ( https://www.L- Tron.com/OSCR360 ) has been assisting agencies & municipalities across the country with their crime scene investigations. OSCR captures dynamic 360-degree floor-to-ceiling photographs of the scene, ties all digital evidence together within the easy-to-use software, and dynamically presents the entire case, start to finish, with a compelling, virtual walkthrough. OSCR is used by hundreds of law enforcement organizations, fire departments, and district attorney offices to quickly and easily document, organize and present crime scenes and digital evidence.The International Association for Identification is a world-renowned organization with over 7,000 members focused on advancing forensic disciplines through ongoing education. Learn more and register for the Nashville IAI conference here: https://na.eventscloud.com/ ehome/523830?&t=8719ef69614718e2d3b38039a3727cbb L-Tron has partnered with thousands of public sector organizations nationwide for over two decades. Founded in 1975, L-Tron focuses on voice of customer solutions, meaning that we collaborate closely with the industries we serve to deliver the solutions they need to be successful.