The HOPE Center's garden overflows with more than just produce

The nonprofit serves families in crisis with dignity and compassion, providing for their basic human needs, and striving to empower each person to achieve his or her greatest level of self-sufficiency.
By:
 
 
The HOPE Center’s garden is overflowing.

POINT PLEASANT, N.J. - July 6, 2021 - PRLog -- You reap what you sow… and The HOPE Center's harvest is plentiful! That's a direct result of the Toms River nonprofit's devoted team of volunteers. "Our volunteers are the lifeblood of this organization," said Amy VanBezooijen of The HOPE Center. "Thanks to their energy, compassion and time, we have been able to extend hope and support throughout Ocean County."

The HOPE Center serves families in crisis with dignity and compassion, providing for their basic human needs, and striving to empower each person to achieve his or her greatest level of self-sufficiency. The nonprofit accomplishes this goal by offering vital services, food through its client-choice pantry and community garden, emergency shelter assistance, utility assistance, rental assistance, transportation, advocacy, coordinating services with partner agencies and other resources.

The pantry and community garden are a direct representation of the hard work and resiliency of The HOPE Center volunteers. "The garden is plentiful because our team tirelessly tends to it each day to ensure that its harvest provides enough fresh produce for those in our community who are currently facing food insecurity," said VanBezooijen. "It is really inspiring to see it all come full circle from planting the first seeds to watching lives change for the better as we provide them with nutritious produce to eat. It means so much to them."

The HOPE Center has volunteer opportunities available in the following areas: Pantry, garden, reception, intake, grant writing and fundraising. To volunteer, please click here: https://houseofhopeocean.org/volunteer/.

"We are always looking for compassionate volunteers who are willing to share their gifts with our community through the wonderful works of The HOPE Center," said VanBezooijen. "Please feel free to go to our website, call or stop by for a visit. We are waiting for you with open arms."

The HOPE Center opened its doors in February 2008 to provide services to those individuals in need of assistance. Today, the HOPE Center's staff and over 110 volunteers provide resources, advocacy and coordinating services with partner agencies.

The HOPE Center is located at 253 Chestnut Street in Toms River. To learn more or for volunteer opportunities, visit https://houseofhopeocean.org/.

About The HOPE Center

The HOPE Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization initiated by the Clergy Association of Greater Toms River. Within a place of hope and faith, the mission of The HOPE Center is to serve families in crisis with dignity and compassion, providing for their basic human needs, and striving to empower each person to achieve his or her greatest level of self-sufficiency. Current hours are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9am to 3pm. To reach The HOPE Center, call 732-341-4447. After 4pm, for emergency services, please call 211.

https://houseofhopeocean.org/the-hope-centers-garden-overflows-with-more-than-just-produce/

