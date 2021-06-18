News By Tag
FuturePlan by Ascensus Expands Sales Team
Jay Hollis, John Krzeminski, and Lou DePonte Join Organization to Facilitate Continued Institutional Growth and Offer Enhanced Regional Support
The FuturePlan sales team's expansion is intended to grow relationships with strategic institutional recordkeeping and financial advisor partners while enhancing regional and consultative support for retirement plan clients.
Hollis will drive sales with financial advisors and strategic alliance platforms while also coordinating sales activities for key employer relationships. With more than 10 years of retirement industry experience from roles with Seven Hills Group and Taylor Wealth Solutions, Hollis fills the role vacated by Mark Wiggins, who was recently appointed as FuturePlan's divisional vice president for the Southeast and Southwest regions.
Krzeminski will cultivate institutional relationships to explore new opportunities and deepen FuturePlan's relationships with existing partners. His sales, relationship management, and project leadership skills have been honed during his more than 13 years of retirement plan industry experience at Vanguard, Lincoln Financial, and Quantum Strategies.
DePonte will participate in the development of—and ultimately be responsible for—the implementation and ongoing monitoring of FuturePlan's sales operations strategy. He brings more than 30 years of experience to his new position and previously held leadership roles at Prudential, The Phoenix Companies, and Hartford Life Insurance.
"In welcoming Jay, John, and Lou to the FuturePlan sales team, we're giving our key institutional partners, financial advisors, and business-owner clients access to more than 50 combined years of industry experience and expertise," states Kasey Price, FuturePlan's head of sales. "I look forward to working with them to develop and execute strategies to take FuturePlan's sales efforts to the next level and cement our organization's standing as a leading national retirement TPA."
About FuturePlan by Ascensus
FuturePlan is a leading national retirement TPA dedicated to helping advisors, recordkeepers, and plan sponsors deliver better outcomes for savers. Our highly responsive, personalized service is backed by the strength and security of a national leader in Ascensus. As of March 31, 2021, FuturePlan's experienced team of experts supports more than 51,000 plan sponsors with more than 2.2 million participants and more than $109 billion in assets under administration. For more information, visit futureplan.com (https://www.futureplan.com/
About Ascensus
Ascensus helps millions of people save for what matters—retirement, education, and healthcare. Our technology, market insights, and business knowledge enhance the growth and success of our partners, their clients, and savers. Ascensus is the largest independent recordkeeping services provider, retirement plan third-party administrator, and government savings facilitator in the United States. For more information, visit ascensus.com (http://www.ascensus.com/
