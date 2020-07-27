News By Tag
Mark Schell Joins Intac Actuarial Services, Inc. as Senior Actuary and Retirement Plan Consultant
Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and Enrolled Actuary Brings More Than 20 Years of Defined Benefit Consulting and Technical Expertise to Firm
By: Ascensus, LLC
Schell is an experienced consulting actuary who has worked with large corporations and enterprises in cost management, risk assessment and mitigation, and investment strategies. Prior to INTAC, he worked as a consultant on retirement plans with an emphasis on traditional defined benefit and cash balance plans. He is now focusing on professional services firms and healthcare clients such as law firms and medical groups.
"My new role at INTAC offers the best of both worlds for me—allowing me to serve a portfolio of clients on the consulting side while having the opportunity to bring my actuarial expertise to the company overall," said Schell, who lives in Basking Ridge, N.J. "The changing world of defined benefit plans provides exciting opportunities to help plan sponsors and their employees navigate the evolving retirement plan market."
"Mark brings a diverse background to his work at INTAC as a pension actuary and consultant,"
Schell has a math degree from University of Virginia and an MBA from Georgia State University. He is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and an enrolled actuary with the Joint Board for the Enrollment of Actuaries.
INTAC is located at 50 Tice Boulevard in Woodcliff Lake, N.J. It is part of FuturePlan, a national TPA comprised of a network of industry leaders to create a unique market position: high-touch service from expert local TPAs backed by the strength and security of a large national firm. Visit intacinc.com and FuturePlan.com to learn more.
About Intac Actuarial Services, Inc.
Intac Actuarial Services, Inc. (INTAC) has been providing full-service retirement plan design, implementation, administration, and consulting for employer-sponsored retirement plans since 1977. The firm currently serves more than 2,800 small- to mid-sized companies, business owners, key executives, and employees in 35 states. In 2018, INTAC joined the FuturePlan by Ascensus family of retirement services providers. It was recognized as an NJBiz Best Places to Work in 2019 and has been consistently named by the publication as New Jersey's #1 401(k) defined contribution provider. For more information, visit intacinc.com (http://www.intacinc.com/
About FuturePlan
FuturePlan by Ascensus is the nation's largest retirement third-party administrator, combining high-touch local service with the strength and security of an industry leader. A line of business within Ascensus, FuturePlan's dedicated team serves more than 55,000 retirement plan sponsors in more than 54 locations across the country as of March 31, 2020. For more information, visit FuturePlan.com (https://www.futureplan.com/
